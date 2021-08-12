PROCTOR — Linda Raymond will take Carrie Covey’s place on the Select Board until the March elections.
Raymond was appointed by the board on Monday. The board heard short speeches from those who had submitted letters of interest in the position then appointed Raymond following discussion in executive session.
Raymond said Thursday she grew up in Vermont and lived in Proctor for many years before leaving. After 20 years, she returned to Proctor a year ago from having lived in Georgia.
“My children were born and raised in Vermont and my mother’s family goes back generations. In fact, my folks retired and came back to Vermont themselves, and as the years went by, we all came back,” she said.
She bought a house in Proctor a year ago.
“I had a lot of different careers; small business owner, I worked in education wherever we lived, the different states, as a substitute teacher and a monitor, also as an office manager for an electronics firm and in real estate. I’ve done a lot of things,” she said.
She was part owner of a women’s retail shop and also owned a hair salon.
There’s no particular reason she sought a seat on the Select Board.
“In my case, not being busy with children and working and all of that, I just tried to become as informed as I could and make the best decision I could as a voter at the ballot box,” she said. “And then after we moved up here I said I have time for this now, and I thought, after asking questions of people that I would put my name in the hat for next March when an opening became available, so this early vacancy gave me an opportunity to step in and give it a try.”
She said she’s grateful for the appointment and hopes to run for election in March. Raymond said she hasn’t been involved with town government until now but believes her experience in customer-facing business will help her work with the wide range of people she’s likely to encounter while sitting on the board.
Proctor is a small town, and Raymond wants to keep its character and have it remain a good place to raise a family.
“One of the ways I thought we could do that is not have too many layers of rules,” she said. “You just don’t need to micromanage every little thing. I want to come up to speed on any issues for infrastructure and environmental issues that come before the board to help as much as I can in that regard, and just to keep Proctor a nice place to raise your kids. They’ve done a great job here with everything they offer for families.”
Other candidates seeking the appointment included John Jozwiak, Lisa Miser, Robert Oberg and Phil Anderson.
Jozwiak said he was concerned about the bonds Proctor has. Miser said she had a good understanding of how the Select Board works with town employees and the public, Oberg said he has experience with environmental and transportation compliance, and Anderson said he has concerns about the town’s stewardship.
Covey had been the board’s chair. She hadn’t held the seat long. She told the Herald she resigned because she couldn’t devote the time needed to the seat, but would keep serving the town on the committees she sits on.
Select Board member Judy Frazier was elected chair at the Monday meeting. Frazier had the seat prior to Covey and was serving as interim chair.
