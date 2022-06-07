The chief of the Rutland City Police Department is hoping to hire a “community resource specialist” in the next month who can handle some of the non-criminal calls made to the police department, and free up non-sworn officers.
The community resource specialist would be a civilian staff member who could handle some of the calls at a department that currently has 12 openings. The department has a budget for almost 40 officers.
As of July 1, however, the Rutland City Police Department, with the start of the new fiscal year, will have 33 positions budgeted and six open positions.
Chief Brian Kilcullen said much of what the city’s officers respond to is not criminal in nature. “Much of what we do when we respond to non-criminal calls is de-escalate, mediate, and help with conflict resolution. So we don’t typically need a sworn officer to do that. With staffing being at reduced levels, we’re trying to sort of enhance our response, and it’s easier for us to hire a non-sworn staff because of the training requirements for sworn officers, the timing of the academy, and a number of other things,” he said.
Mayor David Allaire said the idea for the civilian specialist was discussed at great length while discussing the proposed budget that goes into effect July 1. He said police and city leaders are looking for a way to respond to the challenge of recruiting police officers — a challenge being faced by departments nationwide.
“We’re down a significant number of officers, and the call volume has remained steady, if not gone up. A lot of those calls were of the nature that it wasn’t necessarily a full-time certified police officer that needed to respond. So I think it made some sense to see if we could recruit someone who can fill the job of a non-sworn police officer to answer a lot of those calls,” Allaire said.
The department is now accepting applications for the position. The specialist will work with for the Community Response Team out of the VISION Center.
A job description released by the department said the specialist will “respond to quality of life calls for service ... (such as) mental health calls..., welfare checks, landlord-tenant disputes, general non-violent citizen disputes, low-risk neighborhood disputes, noise complaints, intoxicated individuals, homeless complaints, disabled vehicles and traffic hazards and non-reportable motor vehicle accidents” and “provide a range of supportive interventions and activities.”
The Rutland City Police Department works with a mental health professional, provided by the Community Care Network/Rutland Mental Health, who can respond to calls in the field. Kilcullen said if the specialist needs the support of the mental health professional, or a sworn officer, that assistance is “only a radio call away.”
According to Kilcullen, the job description for the position was developed with input from the the Community Policing subcommittee of Project VISION. But the chief said civilian positions are not new to law-enforcement agencies.
“They spent a lot of time working with us to help guide us toward what they felt would be appropriate,” he said.
Kilcullen said he expects the specialist will be spending a little more time on a call.
“Unfortunately, when police officers respond to those sorts of calls, we don’t always have the luxury of time. We’re constantly triaging calls that come in, so, frequently, our officers have to put a hold on a particular call to respond to a more serious call,” he said.
On the other hand, a specialist will be expected to spend time “really trying to identify underlying issues and what might be causing whatever (the situation) they’re responding to and make sure the caller is connected to the appropriate resources,” the chief added.
Asked about the kind of person that would be the right fit for the role, Kilcullen said he thought good interpersonal skills were obviously important because “there’s always some sort of conflict that we’re responding to.”
“You’ve got to be able to listen, comprehend and take appropriate action. Willing to listen to both sides because there are always two sides to the story,” he said.
The person hired will be given training in handling conflicts and will be given a “lengthy” period of ride-along with a sworn officer to learn the job, he said.
Allaire said he believed the success of the job would be “all in finding the right person.”
“I’m hoping that the person recruited has some mediation skills because a lot of the time these are conflicts, whether they’re landlord-tenant; whether it’s neighbor to neighbor; they’re issues that can be worked out face to face and if they can’t they can be referred to the appropriate services. There’s plenty of services out there, it’s just matching them up with the right people,” he said.
Now that applications are being accepted, Kilcullen said leaders at the department are excited to be close to filling the spot. If the position works out as Kilcullen and others hope, the department may expand the program.
Kilcullen said people interested in the position could visit the department’s Facebook page, or reach out to Commander Greg Sheldon to apply for the job.
