The Rutland City School Board met at 4:30 p.m. Thursday for an executive session regarding the "Ad Hoc Superintendent Review and Development Committee," according to a public notice.
The meeting was held at the law offices of Meub, Gallivan and Larson, attorneys at law at 65 Grove St. instead of at the Longfellow School Administration Building, where the commissioners meet for most of their school board meetings.
Before he entered the meeting, School Board Chairman Richard Courcelle said no action would be taken after the executive session, which was the only item on the agenda.
