Some said it needed to be done, others said it didn’t, but H.57, “An act relating to preserving the right to abortion,” was approved by the Vermont House of Representatives Thursday with 106 members voting “yea” and 37 voting “nay.”
Debate over the controversial bill took place Wednesday and Thursday. It will now go to the Senate.
“We didn’t need to do this,” said Rep. Peter J. Fagan, R-Rutland City. “If Roe v. Wade were overturned tomorrow, it would not affect Vermont.”
Fagan voted “nay” on the bill.
Rep. Stephanie Jerome, D-Brandon, was for it.
“What the bill does is codify what’s been state procedures in Vermont for the past 46 years,” Jerome said. “It’s not changing anything, it’s putting it into law.”
Jerome said she voted for the bill because she believes women should have access to safe, legal abortions if needed.
“It’s important to have it in Vermont state law,” she said. “Now is a good time to do it.”
She said several amendments were proposed on the bill over the course of the two-day floor discussion. “They ran the gamut,” Jerome said, but the bill itself was fairly straightforward and simple
“I really feel it’s an unnecessary bill,” said Rep. Lawrence Cupoli, R-Rutland City. “The protections are there, a woman’s right to choose.”
He said he supported amendments to the bill involving guidance counseling and parental consent, but they were voted down. He said the bill doesn’t offer enough support for young people, especially teenagers.
Cupoli said the bill went through the House extremely fast. He said he doesn’t like it when bills are rushed.
Rep. Mary Howard, D-Rutland City, said she took the bill seriously and gave it much thought.
“H.57, I voted for it,” she said. “I feel abortion is a very personal issue. It really has no place in politics.”
She said it’s important for Vermont to do this, given the Trump Administration is hostile to abortion rights. “Trump has said women who have abortions should be punished,” Howard said.
The Associated Press reported Friday that the Trump Administration announced a new rule that would prevent family planning clinics that get federal funding from accepting abortion referrals. It also prevents such clinics from being in the same location as an abortion provider, among other things.
Rep. Maxine Grad, D-Moretown, one of H.57’s main sponsors,was quoted in the Journal of the House as saying, “I voted ‘yes’ because H.57 codifies the current state of Vermont law that has no restrictions on a woman’s access to reproductive health care services. H.57 will ensure a woman’s right to access reproductive health care services, including abortion, remains unconstrained by the law. It will give Vermont women certainty within the law.”
Planned Parenthood was also pleased the bill advanced through the Legislature.
“We are grateful to the Vermont House for passing landmark abortion legislation today in a resounding 106-36 vote,” said Meagan Gallagher, president and chief executive officer of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England in an statement released Thursday. “H.57 affirms Vermonters right to safe, legal access to abortion despite the uncertain national landscape for reproductive rights. This bill will ensure that women are able to make private medical decisions with the advice of health care professionals they trust, without the interference of politicians.
She thanked House Speaker Mitzi Johnson and representatives Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, Ann Pugh, D-Burlington, and Maxine Grad, D-Moretown, for work on the bill.
“There were strong feelings on both sides of this debate but in the end the resounding support reflected a Legislature that listened to the facts and evidence,” Gallagher said.
In Rutland County, according to the Journal of the House, those representatives who voted “yea” were: Howard; Jerome; Logan Nicoll, D/P-Ludlow; William Notte, D-Rutland City; Dave Potter, D-Clarendon; Sarah Copeland-Hanzas, D-Bradford; and Robin Chesnut-Tangerman, D/P-Middletown Springs.
Rutland County representatives voting “nay” were: Thomas Burditt, R-West Rutland; Cupoli; Fagan; Butch Shaw, R-Pittsford; Robert Helm, R-Fair Haven; and Patricia McCoy, R-Poultney.
Rep. Thomas Terenzini, R-Rutland Town, was absent from the vote with leave, along with five other House members, according to the Journal of the House.
