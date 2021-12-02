Facing their second full winter in a pandemic, local recreation departments are saying that between masks and a better understanding of the virus, things are looking a little more normal.
“December is going to be a great month,” said Kim Peters, Rutland Recreation and Parks Department superintendent on Thursday. “We’re doing our Santa phone calls, we have our skating with Santa at Giorgetti (Athletic) Complex. We have a karaoke night coming up at Giorgetti … and as far as our youth sports, we have started youth basketball.”
Masks are required for indoor activities, she said. Youth wrestling will begin in January. Wrestlers won’t need to be masked while they wrestle, but spectators will.
“We’re also offering skating lessons at Giorgetti,” Peters said. “Those have filled up and we just opened a new session. We do have kids and coaches wearing masks during that time as well.”
People have been fairly accepting of masks and other COVID-19 safety protocols, she said.
“As long as we’re really up front on what our policies are for mask wearing or social distancing, the parents can then make a decision,” she said, adding that there’s been instances where the department engaged in contact tracing and found parents cooperative there as well.
“I think it definitely makes us appreciate outdoor recreation and recreational opportunities, not just in the city of Rutland but nationwide,” said Peters. “The importance of recreation became extremely crucial to people’s well-being — both mental and physical.”
The town of Brandon’s recreation department is also looking forward to a more normal winter.
“The great thing we have now is obviously the vaccines and a better understanding of how COVID works,” said Bill Moore, Brandon’s recreation director. “And so people feel more comfortable being a part of society and it’s reflected in the way schools have cautiously but enthusiastically opened their doors back up to rec departments and organizations like ours that are following regulations.”
Brandon’s only recreation facility is the Town Hall, so it relies on relationships with area schools and other venues for activities that need lots of space.
“Last year we couldn’t do basketball, wrestling, this year we will be able to do basketball, we’re going to do cheerleading, so it’s more like a normal season, which is just fantastic,” he said. “Obviously more people will be vaccinated, we’ll have mandatory masking inside, which all of our programs are.”
Dance classes will begin in January, he said, and the Neshobe Golf Course will once again host an ice rink.
“This will be the second year of that,” said Moore. “The golf course is under new ownership and they’ve welcomed us with open arms and opened up the interior for people to warm up and have cocoa, so it’s been a really great partnership in providing outdoor recreation.”
Pittsford Recreation Director Jennifer Popp said the town’s basketball program is a little slow to see signups, but chalks it up to people still being hesitant about indoor crowds. Masks are required, she said, and people have to sign in at events for contact tracing.
“Other than that, we’re living life as normal,” she said.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
