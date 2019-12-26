WALLINGFORD — The recreation director resigned from her post last week, as did several members of the Recreation Committee.
According to draft minutes of the Dec. 16 Select Board meeting, the board voted 4-1 to accept the resignations of Recreation Director Jamie Consolatti, along with recreation committee members Michelle Kenny, Bastian Auer and Eileen Tessier.
Selectman John McClallen was the sole “no” vote.
Kenny was chairwoman of the committee.
Kenny said Thursday she didn’t wish to comment on the particulars of her resignation, but said she’d work to help the town in other ways.
Attempts to reach the other resignees Thursday weren’t successful.
Selectwoman Rose Regula said in an interview Thursday that Consolatti’s resignation had to do with her not having time for the position along with her regular full-time employment. As for the others, she said it was expressed to the board that the recreation committee didn’t feel supported by the Select Board.
Regula said the board does support the Recreation Committee, but has to keep costs in mind. She said upgrades to the basketball courts had been a point of friction between the two entities.
Regula said all the resignations were sent to the board by letter except Tessier’s, who offered hers at the Dec. 16 meeting after a discussion.
The recreation director position was new this year, having been approved by voters in March. The job’s creation was backed by the Recreation Committee, which wanted it to be a full-time position, however it was budgeted for part-time.
