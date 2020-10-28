BRANDON — Local recreation directors are looking forward to a good winter, despite potential challenges brought by the pandemic.
“For us in the fall, we brought our youth programming in-house,” said Brandon Recreation Director Bill Moore on Wednesday. “Typically, we participate in a county-wide soccer league, but we brought it all in house and made it coeducational, multi-age, grades three through six.”
He said it led to a more relaxed atmosphere that felt more jovial than usual. People mostly complied with the requirements set up to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and said he expects people will carry the same attitude into the winter.
For many, the fall was a bit of a trial run for the colder months when health experts say COVID-19 cases are likely to spike again.
“It provided a blueprint for what we’re going to do with our winter activities,” said Moore, adding that events where people could normally drop-in now require folks to sign up ahead of time.
Many recreation departments don’t own their own facilities and rely on school districts for gyms and the like. That might pose a problem for some recreation programs.
“There’s two different scenarios recreation facilities are dealing with,” said Kim Peters, superintendent of the Rutland City Recreation and Parks Department. “The majority of (recreation) programs rely solely on their school district gyms. Because the (Agency of Education) and their strict guidelines on outsiders coming into their facilities, it’s going to be very problematic this year for other towns.”
Both she and Moore said they hope Rutland City voters will approve the bond vote for the purchase of a portion of the former College of St. Joseph campus that includes its athletic center and fields. Peters said the city could become a hub for local recreation programming.
Working with others was a theme for many local recreation directors.
Sarah Newell, recreation director for Killington, said she has been in contact with many people her department wouldn’t normally see, talking about ways they can help each other. By example, her department is working with the Green Mountain National Forest to have Sherburne Trails open through the winter. Normally the town’s agreement with the GMNF has them closed, but local ski shops are reporting high sales of snowshoes and cross country skis, implying many are looking to get out this winter.
In Brandon, Moore said the Neshobe Golf Course is open to having one of its parking lots near its clubhouse be flooded for an ice rink. The town had rinks like these in the past, he said, but a lack of interest led to them being discontinued.
“It’s a new normal, but our job as professionals is to create on the fly,” said Moore, adding that his assistant, Colleen Wright, has been busy as well working on indoor things people can do safely. “Between Colleen and I, and our partners in the community, we’re going to be offering something. It’s not going to be a winter of discontent as I’ve been hearing from folks.”
Peters said one of her goals is to keep Rutland City’s facilities open, as many individuals rely on them for a place to go and something to do.
Much has changed since the pandemic shut things down in March.
“We have more of a roadmap than we had in March when we just had to shut everything down,” said Moore. “It was a scary time. We now know more than we did in March. We know that masks help and that social distancing helps, and ventilation and washing hands, all that helps with combating the spread.”
He doesn’t envision a full shutdown happening during the winter, but said if things need to close or be canceled it’s easy enough to do so using social media and other communication tools.
