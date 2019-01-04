The numbers aren’t all in yet, but so far it looks as if Vermont deer hunters had a successful season.
Deer Project Manager Nick Fortin said Thursday that hunters shot 18,845 deer across the state’s various hunting seasons, the most taken since 2000.
In Vermont there’s an archery season, a youth season, rifle season and muzzleloader season. Archers this year shot 3,980 deer, young hunters took 1,341 during the two-day youth season, rifle users shot 7,458, while those using a muzzleloader got 6,066 deer, according to figures released by the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department.
A hunter who has shot a deer has to report it at one of the state’s many check stations. Most of these are businesses such as sporting goods stores or shops. Fortin said it can take a while before all of these places send their data to the department, meaning the final count won’t be final until later in February.
Fortin said anecdotally he’s heard that the deer harvested tended to be older and larger than in years past. Most hunters only record a deer’s weight and the number of points on its antlers if it has any. They’re also asked to mail to the department deer teeth to help determine age.
For several years, a score or so of the state’s designated check stations have been staffed by biologists who record more data than usual, giving the state a picture of the health of the deer herd as well as its size. Fortin said the data from these stations hasn’t been analysed yet, but will be in time for the final harvest report available in February.
According to the department, 900 deer were examined by biologists during the youth and rifle seasons.
“The legal buck harvest of 9,993 was 8 percent more than the previous three-year average of 9,267 and the second highest buck harvest since 2002,” said Fortin in a statement released by the department. He said, “Harvest numbers increased during the archery, rifle and muzzleloader seasons. The muzzleloader harvest of 6,066 is an all-time record.”
He said there’s a few reasons why the harvest this year was larger than past seasons.
“First, recent mild winters have allowed the deer population to grow throughout Vermont. Additionally, lack of fall foods caused deer to be more concentrated and snow helped hunters find them, resulting in increased success,” Fortin said. “The department also issued more muzzleloader antlerless deer permits this year to provide more harvest opportunity and to limit population growth or reduce deer numbers in some parts of the state.”
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.