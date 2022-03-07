CLARENDON — After a recount, Arthur Menard is still the winner of a Select Board race against incumbent Rick Wilbur.
Town Clerk Gloria Menard reported Sunday that after the recount, held that day, Arthur Menard won with 199 votes to Wilbur’s 184.
At Town Meeting Day, the results were Arthur Menard with 196 votes, and Wilbur with 1987.
Wilbur requested the recount in writing the following day.
Gloria Menard is Arthur Menard’s wife. She recused herself from the recount. The Board of Civil Authority appointed Brownson Spencer to oversee the recounting.
