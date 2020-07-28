The American Red Cross is always looking for blood donors but the local chapter is hoping to encourage a certain kind of donor to share the “gift of life” with those in need, according to Mary Brant, communications manager at the American Red Cross for Northern New England .
While Vermont has seen some success in flattening the curve of the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, there are many parts of the country were the number of cases and the number of deaths are increasing at unprecedented rates.
As a result, the Red Cross has an emergency shortage of convalescent plasma, a potentially lifesaving treatment for patients with COVID, Brant said.
Convalescent plasma may not be a familiar term but Brant said said there is a history of using it with other diseases.
COVID is an example of a disease that has developed quickly and for which there are no known treatments or vaccines available yet, she said.
“It’s plasma, collected from patients who have fully recovered from, in this instance, COVID-19 and their bodies have developed antibodies that help fight that infection,” Brant said.
According to the Red Cross, the need for convalescent plasma has increased by more than double in the last month and it’s being distributed at a higher rate than it’s being donated.
A request was made to Rutland donors on Monday but Brant acknowledged there are challenges for people in the Rutland County area. For instance, plasma must be collected with special equipment and the nearest donation centers that are available are in Burlington and Manchester, New Hampshire.
An eligibility form must be submitted in advance and approved by the Red Cross. An appointment is set up for the donor because the process takes a little longer than the blood donation that takes place at a typical blood drive.
“The first and most important thing is that convalescent plasma is collected from people who are fully recovered from COVID-19,” she said.
That means the donor must be able to confirm a COVID diagnosis and won’t be eligible to make the donation until 14 days after last showing symptoms. Donors must be in good health, be 17 or older and weigh at least 110 pounds.
The first step would be completing the donor eligibility form which can be found online at RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid.
Brant said that while donors at a blood drive may find the process of getting to the donation, including meeting with staff to provide the information that indicates a donor is eligible, the actual blood collection only takes about 10 minutes.
Plasma donation takes about an hour, she added.
The plasma in collected through a process called apheresis which separates the plasma and returns the red blood cell and platelets to the donor, Brant said.
While Brant said it’s not uncommon for donors to ask if their blood will stay local, she pointed out the Red Cross is a national network that manages a national network of blood supply.
“We do have that national infrastructure to move a donation where it’s needed, when it’s needed,” she said.
Those who want to help have extra opportunities with plasma donations. A blood donation can be made every eight weeks but plasma can be donated every four weeks. Brant said she’s met people who have already given convalescent plasma two or three times.
For those who have not had COVID and therefore don’t have convalescent plasma to donate, Brant said there is still ways to help out by donating at a local blood drive, although she stressed the importance of making appointments because the “drop-in” donations aren’t as welcome because of COVID precautions.
But Brant said those donations are urgently needed.
“The need for blood is constant. It has not slowed down because of the pandemic,” she said.
