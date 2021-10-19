FAIR HAVEN — The Red House was torn down Monday.
Walter Sperr, a member of the Fair Haven Historical Society, said it was a sad event.
The Stephen Fish Red House at 4 Capitol Hill is believed to be 235 years old. It was originally a settler’s house and has seen numerous renovations and additions through the years, along with many owners. It was torn down as part of the Stewart’s Shops project in an adjacent lot. Saving it was estimated to cost between $250,000 and $350,000, a sum too big to raise given the time frame.
The historical society was allowed to thoroughly document the home’s interior and save a number of items. Sperr stated in an email Monday.
“We were able to obtain the assistance of the foreman of the wrecking crew in saving the front door, pieces of the slate roof, red siding shingles, and a beam peg,” he stated. The historical society will make these relics part of its collection of antiquities that will help memorialize the old house. When the foreman handed me the beam peg, he and I were the first ones to hold that object since 1786.”
He said the demolition took about three hours.
