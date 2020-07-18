The subject of the latest piece of art planned for the Rutland Sculpture Trail was a Vermont governor, a U.S. senator and secretary of war, but he also made his mark locally by expanding Rutland County’s name as a supplier of marble to the world.
Redfield Proctor, who died in 1908, was a veteran of the Union Army who served in the Civil War, mustering out as a colonel from the 15th Vermont Infantry after the Battle of Gettysburg in summer of 1863.
Organizers of the sculpture trail announced Proctor would be the 10th subject for the project but no artist, design or placement has been chosen yet.
After the war, Proctor was named receiver of the Sutherland Falls Marble Co. prior to the company’s 1880 merger with Rutland Marble Co. As the Vermont Marble Co., the merged companies became one of the largest marble companies in the world.
Mark Foley Sr., who will fund the sculpture along with his wife, Nancy, called Proctor a “visionary leader” in a statement.
“As president of Vermont Marble Co., he routinely worked side by side with the quarrymen, demonstrating an incredible work ethic and commitment. He led by example,” Foley said.
Steve Costello, a vice president at Green Mountain Power and the original proponent of the sculpture trail, said the Foleys were not just interested in sponsoring a piece but had a very strong interest in honoring Proctor.
Some of the existing pieces on the trail are dedicated to Olympic skier and environmentalist Andrea Mead Lawrence, Revolutionary War hero Ann Story and her son Solomon, Martin Henry Freeman, a Rutland native who was America’s first Black college president and the Black members of the 54th Regiment who enlisted to fight in the Civil War.
The Freeman piece is complete and expected to be installed in the fall.
Two of the pending pieces will recognized Rotary International’s founder Paul Harris and author Julia Dorr, who founded Rutland Free Library.
Costello said organizers expect to announce the artist of the Proctor piece by the end of July. The sculptor who is being considered already has work placed on the sculpture trail.
The artist generally presents a sketch to show his or her idea for the piece. Once the trail organizers, the sponsor and the artist are in agreement, the piece is created in clay and then plaster to serve as a model.
Costello explained that organizers didn’t know yet where it may be installed because the sketch and models help the organizers identify a place where the final piece will fit well in the city.
A prepared statement from the trail’s organizers said Proctor’s work on growing the Vermont Marble Co. created a “company town” that extended from what is now West Rutland and Proctor to Rutland City and Rutland Town, leaving a lasting effect on Rutland County.
Marble from the company was used not just by local homes and churches but such prominent locations as the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, the U.S. Supreme Court and the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C., and the United Nations building in New York.
Carol Driscoll, executive director of the Carving Studio and Sculpture Center, said artists, particularly sculptors, were impressed with the impact of Proctor’s vision, especially for the way it drew attention to Vermont marble.
“The collaboration of having to understand marble from the geological standpoint, there’s almost a reverence for the history, for the geological history and how long it’s been here,” she said.
While statues honoring Civil War veterans have been a hot button issue in the United States recently, Costello said he wasn’t expecting protests over an officer in the Union Army. He also pointed out that he didn’t expect Proctor’s time fighting in the war to be the focus of the design, given his other accomplishments.
“This is a sculpture that’s much broader than that. I don’t anticipate it’s going to be him riding on a horse or something,” he said.
Costello said the plan for the sculpture trail is to add two pieces a year, but he said that as more and more pieces have been put out on display, he believes the sculptures and the murals, which are unrelated except they are both supported by MKF Properties, are “already becoming a draw.”
“As we add more, I expect they’ll become even more of a draw both for locals and for tourists, visitors,” he said.
Costello added, however, that he recognized the pandemic had diluted the attraction for now as many people are still practicing self-quarantine and many who would visit Vermont during an ordinary summer don’t want to leave their own state.
