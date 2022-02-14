WALLINGFORD — Two longtime residents are running for a two-year seat on the select board.
Carolyn Behrendt is challenging Rose Regula for the seat she’s held for about six years.
Behrendt said she grew up in Wallingford and lived in West Rutland while she attended college in Castleton. She obtained a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, went to work at a law office, then decided she wanted to go into the health care field. She would go on to earn a master’s in business administration with a concentration in health care management.
She’s been at Rutland Regional Medical Center for the past 19 years and currently works there as the informatic specialist for revenue cycle, handling registration, pre-registration, and scheduling.
“Before that I worked in the laboratory for 15 years,” she said. “My last position there was as a compliance specialist, so I worked with medicare regulations, making sure they were meeting all of the guidelines.”
At the hospital, she was part of the senior ambassador committee which worked on keeping staff engaged, up-to-date on the latest policies, and versed in open and honest communication. She was also on the wellness committee.
In Wallingford, Behrendt has been active in town life. She’s the leader of the local Girl Scout troop, president of the Parent Teacher Organization for Wallingford Elementary, until recently coached youth cheer leading, and served on the town Recreation Committee.
“In my time on the rec committee I saw firsthand how maybe the point of view of the whole town wasn’t always taken into consideration when decisions were made by the select board, said Behrendt. “And I’ve seen how maybe it’s just a small point of view that is looked at and that needs to be diversified on the select board. I’ve had many friends move out of town because of decisions that were made by the select board, and how the town has been developing over the last five or six years.”
The committee’s relationship with the board has been strained for the past few years, with the committee’s members resigning en masse on two occasions, the most recent being a few months ago. Behrendt was part of a previous round of departures.
“The only way to make change sometimes is to step in,” said Behrendt. “You can’t complain about something unless you’re willing to help in one way or another.”
She said the board sometimes focuses too much on the downtown area, to the neglect of other parts of Wallingford.
Behrendt believes her background and skills in communication will help the board. She’s good at helping groups of people reach consensus and would like to help the town do a better job of communicating its actions to its people.
Regula was born in Rutland but has lived in Wallingford for 44 years. She moved here with her husband because they found a nice house and thought the town was nice as well. Regula is retired. Her last job was a 10 year stint with the Wallingford Fire District as its clerk and treasurer.
She said she’s been on the board for about six years, sometimes elected, other times appointed.
“I thought people have to step up and serve their town and I just felt the opportunity was good,” she said. “I’ve tried, with the other members, to help the residents of the town. It was just something I felt I’d like to do, I’d like to help the people.”
She first sought a seat on the board because she heard people talking about wanting a change in town.
“We try to keep up with everything and try to keep taxes down, especially for people on a fixed income,” she said of her time on the board so far. “It’s just mainly the people and their concerns.”
Regula feels the town has done a good job promoting recreation, noting the rehabilitation of the tennis courts, resurfacing of the basketball court, and the approval of a skateboard area.
“And we also approved joining our little league and softball teams with the Rutland County little league program to expand, and I think that was a really good thing,” she said. “We’ve been working hard with the conservation committee and approving the trails and various other projects over at Stone Meadow. We’ve got beehives in there now and they sell the honey and we reuse it again. We’ve improved the trails over there for walking and we’ve also established what they call the Outer Limits Trail for bikes, so that gives everybody a chance for what they’d like to do over there.”
She’s also been involved in working with the town and state on erosion issues at Elfin Lake. Being retired, Regula said she’s often available during the day for site visits and meetings with state officials.
“I’ve learned a lot on the board,” she said. “I don’t have knowledge of one specific thing, just learning from experience. I’ve done my best, listened to the people and I tried to bring forth what they would like, and I’m pretty sure a lot of them are satisfied with that. You have to listen to the people, that’s the main thing.”
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.