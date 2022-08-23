MOUNT HOLLY — It’s been a big year for the Reinbow Riding Center.
For one, it has hired a full-time executive director.
Liz Karle said Tuesday that she joined the organization in April, having been the finance director at NeighborWorks of Western Vermont for five years.
For another, it received a $25,200 donation to pay for 42 riders to receive six weeks of riding lessons.
“This is the organization’s biggest donation to-date,” said Karle.
The funds are from Assisting Children Today (ACT), an organization founded by Troy Caruso, owner of Fox Run Golf Club in Ludlow, where, on Aug. 31, there will be a fundraiser for Reinbow Riding Center, featuring music from Krishna Guthrie and food by celebrity chef Andrew Molen.
The event is being sponsored by Glenn and Tina Tatangelo, who live near the riding center. According to Karle, they knew Caruso through the golf club and heard he was looking for a place to spend ACT funds that were in line with the group’s mission of helping children.
She said that Glenn Tatangelo plans to spend some of his time introducing various people to Reinbow Riding Center, raising its profile.
The center has been growing bit by bit for the past several years and works with several schools in Rutland County, from Rutland High School to Clarendon Elementary School. “They pumped up the school programming in 2019 and then, of course, the pandemic shut everything down, but in 2021, people were eager to reconnect and we did partner with more schools,” said Karle. “In 2022, we’re working into the Okemo Valley more, so Cavendish Elementary, Ludlow Elementary, we’ve worked with Mount Holly and Shrewsbury for a long time. Rutland City we added, we have a rider or two from West Rutland, Rutland Town, we also had a group from Rutland High School come out in the spring.”
The center also has some specific classrooms it works with, helping students who’ve experienced trauma or who have developmental delays.
“We’ve been working with students who have more challenges, which has added to what we need for volunteers, certainly,” she said. “We’re working on our first strategic plan, so it feels like a pivotal point in the organization. There’s been a lot of growth, and there’s definitely more demand.”
She said it’s exciting to get a big donation like the one from ACT, and it will be interesting to see where the organization can take itself from here.
The fundraiser is at Fox Run Golf Club.
It’s from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 31.
Tickets are $60 per person and can be bought at reinbowridingcenter.org/donations online.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.