MOUNT HOLLY — A therapeutic horse riding program is aiming to get back in the saddle with a call for volunteers after a year of pandemic.
The volunteer open house and orientation for the Reinbow Riding Center is at 10 a.m. May 8 at the Stone Wall Farm, at 892 Tarbellville Road, Belmont.
Visit the center’s website at reinbowridingcenter.org to find information about helping out, send an email to programs@reinbowridingcenter.org or call 802-236-2483.
Jane Upton, a member of the riding center’s board of directors and its volunteer coordinator, said Friday that right now there’s a stable of about 10 volunteers, but twice that would be preferred.
“We’re trying to get open by May 15, but we moved, so we have a lot of fencing we still have to deal with, and we have Rutland City Schools coming, Mount Holly, Shrewsbury and Ludlow schools, and we also have a military program we do for kids of military families,” she said.
The center used to be in nearby Shrewsbury, but recently moved to its current location in the Belmont neighborhood of Mount Holly. Upton said it wasn’t a big move in terms of distance, but some buildings needed work and a new riding ring had to be built.
The center uses horses to work with children who have various kinds of challenges, ranging from mental and emotional difficulties to physical conditions. They learn to care for and ride horses and by doing so develop other skills.
Upton said volunteers are needed to lead the horses the children ride, and to walk beside them as they go. Some need a lead with two walkers, others just need a lead, and some move on to ride the horse completely on their own.
The center wasn’t able to operate normally during 2020 because of the pandemic, though in October it was able to get Cutie the horse up to Proctor Elementary School for some of the kids there to work with. Upton said the center normally runs from the beginning of May until the end of October.
Support from organizations like the United Way help it work with schools in the spring and fall.
She said all COVID-19 safety measures as recommended by the Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be observed.
“Most of our volunteers are older people,” she said. “We do have some kids and some others. Mostly everybody is going to be vaccinated now, so that’s a big deal for us.”
Being outdoors helps, too, she said.
Pam Reed, director of equity and inclusion at Rutland City Public Schools, said Friday that students from the system have gone to Reinbow before, just independently from the school.
“The involvement we will be having is thanks to the support of, I believe, United Way and other community partners who are willing and able to support our kids in being able to take advantage of and experience what Reinbow has to offer,” she said.
The hope is to send between 10 and 15 kids to the program. Reed said there was talk of doing this last year, but the pandemic got in the way.
