While a judge has ruled that they can’t be brought up at trial, motions filed in anticipation of the trial of Peggy Lee Shores for the shooting death of her husband, David Shores, in December 2016, provide some insight into the state’s theories about Peggy Shores’ motive for the alleged murder.
Shores, 55, has maintained her innocence since she was arraigned in February 2017 in Rutland criminal court on a felony charge of second-degree murder.
Members of David Shores’ family have attended all of the hearings where Peggy Shores was present, calling out their support to her as she’s taken from the courtroom and testifying they would be willing to provide her a place to live while the trial is pending.
A hearing is scheduled in the case for next week to determine whether Shores will be given a chance to be released from prison while her trial is pending. She has been held without bail since her arraignment.
Attorney Steven Howard, who represents Shores, has asked the court to review Shores’ bail, primarily because of the pandemic. Howard said Shores was entitled to ask for a bail review because her trial was delayed as result of the pandemic and Shores wanted to be released from prison where she feared she could be exposed to COVID-19.
On Aug. 5, Judge David Fenster ruled on a series of motions filed by Howard on April 29 asking the court to exclude arguments and evidence related to allegations of domestic violence and marijuana sales as motives for the shooting of David Shores, 54, at the Mount Tabor home where he and Peggy lived.
Shores has continually argued that David Shores was holding a gun, tripped and accidentally shot himself.
Prosecutors have argued that only David and Peggy Shores were in the home and that forensic evidence indicates David Shores could not have been holding the gun when it was fired in any way that would have allowed him to shoot himself.
But there has been little information provided during the various hearings about the state’s theory of Shores’ motive for allegedly shooting David Shores.
A motion from the office of the Rutland County State’s Attorney, Rose Kennedy, said motive is not an element of the charge of murder but acknowledged jury members still look for information about a motive when deciding whether they will convict a defendant.
Defending the allegations related to marijuana, the motion said the investigation of Shores’ death had determined that David and Peggy Shores gave marijuana away.
“The state believes it will be able to establish that, on occasion, they sold the marijuana to others as well. The amount of marijuana found by Vermont State Police, as well as the baggies and scale and testimony regarding the amount of cash in the residence, is all consistent with the selling of the drug and not simply personal use. In addition, there was no trace of marijuana in David Shores’ blood at the time of his death,” the motion said.
Prosecutors planned to argue “disagreements over the sale and/or the money from those sales was part of the motive.”
Howard, in his April motion, said the evidence in the case showed no relationship between David Shores’ death and the presence of marijuana in the home.
“The state has not been able to articulate any argument supported by facts about the involvement of drugs in this incident which does not contain a substantial amount of speculation and conjecture,” Howard wrote.
Another response from the state, opposing a motion from Howard, said prosecutors planned to argue that a history of domestic violence was also a part of the motive for the alleged murder.
However, the state’s response notes that most members of the Shores family denied there was any evidence of a history of domestic violence.
The state cites only that police had responded to the Shores’ home for “apparent family disturbances” as direct evidence that “(Peggy Shores) and her husband have had, at times, a relationship that can be described as abusive.”
Howard’s motion said police had been called to the Shores’ home but said there was no evidence those incidents were relevant to the charges of murder facing Peggy Shores.
“The history in question is well over a decade old. None of the events come anywhere near the level of violence that is contained in the charges (Shores) is now facing. Additionally, none of the calls involve (Peggy Shores) or (David Shores) actually being violent with one another,” Howard wrote.
Both Kennedy and Howard declined to comment on Thursday.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.