Editor’s Note: Last weekend, William Vandall made the trip to Maryland to commemorate the Battle of Antietam. This is an accounting of his visit.
Over the weekend, a historic moment passed 160 years ago — one that saw the most soldiers killed in a single battle in the history of our nation. That was the Battle of Antietam, in Sharpsburg, Maryland, Sept. 17, 1862.
Vermont gave more than 5,100 lives to the cause of the American Civil War, as just under 10% of Vermont’s total population served in the armed forces from 1861-1865.
Even from the very small population of Black Vermonters, 166 served from the estimated 700 living in the state at the time of the war. The battle itself, consisting of one day of fighting, counted more than 22,000 casualties, mainly stemming from the advancement and accuracy of new rifles and artillery, concealing terrain, and the mismanagement from the army’s general staff.
To commemorate the historic milestone — and for a point of reflection in our lives — there was a re-enactment, held this past weekend partially on the actual hallowed grounds of the battlefield of 1862. During this especially somber occasion, it is important to note that many of the farms and woodlands that contained much of the fighting during the war, have been subdivided and sold for development. So any opportunity to recreate history, where history was made, is momentous and special.
The First Vermont Brigade — also known as the “Old Brigade” — that served at Antietam, Gettysburg and the Wilderness, was composed of the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th Regiments. It suffered the highest casualty count of any brigade in the history of the U.S. Army. That alone meant that Vermonters were willing and more than able with their intentions to fight and die for the causes that led our nation to conflict in 1861. Vermonters should take pride in that fact and realize that, although never being a slave state and always progressive in their views on equality and social justice, Vermont gave and paid dearly for their most respected beliefs.
The main emphasis of many re-enactors, or living historians, is to recreate history and the living standards at the time in order to help the participant understand the hardships, tragedies and often tumultuous situations our ancestors lived through. With special emphasis on American Civil War re-enactors, they often come to events, both local and national, because they had a relative that served in the war, are historians or simply enjoy the act of living history in different times.
We, as Americans, have the most fortunate circumstance that the conflict of the war happened almost entirely in places that can still be visited today. Likewise, with the advancements of genealogical references, knowing and tracking our ancestors is relatively easy. Finding distant relatives who have fought in the Civil War is exciting to a new generation.
I have been involved in the hobby for my entire life, and I can say with honesty that living historians are looking to understand the past, not relish in the past practices of a society off-course. The concepts of slavery, slave ownership or racism, are addressed but never celebrated. We must be wise not to judge current interests in the past as condoning or reversing the advancements that we have made in regards to social and civil equality.
The activities for the 160th anniversary event followed closely the three main phases on that bloody day: the Cornfield, the Sunken Road, and Burnside’s Bridge. Although this event was small, with roughly 1,000 participants, the focus was on first-person personas and living for the 36 hours as if we were in the Army of the Potomac, besieged in deadly conflict. The opportunity to attend any historical event such as this, is always an opportunity to learn, and I open my contact to any interested party to continue that conversation.
So if you ever get the chance to walk by one of the monuments at South Main Street or West Street Cemetery in Rutland, know that Vermonters served this country and dedicated their efforts to our universal and shared liberty and freedoms.
Additional interested readers may enjoy, “Maelstrom in the Wilderness, The Deadliest Day in Vermont History,” (2018) by Ronald S. Coddington.
Dr. William Vandall is a published author on the American Civil War, and a member of the Rutland High School Social Studies Department. Email him at william.vandall@rcpsvt.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.