Organizers of today’s Gift-of-Life Mini-Marathon Blood Drive, in honor of Peter Giancola, remind donors the original location has changed and that donors should check with the Red Cross to be sure where they should go to donate.
The appointment-only-drive was rescheduled from the Holiday Inn to the Rutland American Legion and the Franklin Conference Center in Howe Scale. The Red Cross has called everyone who originally made an appointment at the Holiday Inn, but in many cases had to leave a message or send an email as follow-up, according to Steve Costello, one of the event’s organizers.
Anyone who is unsure where their appointment is set should call 800-RED-CROSS to reconfirm. There are no walk-ins for this drive due to precautions taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Our hope is to crush the goal of 224 pints, in honor of Pete, but we are a little worried that people may show up at the wrong place due to the confusion around the relocation,” Costello said in a statement. “The need is critical, so we want to ensure everyone with an appointment is able to donate.
Donors must wear a mask. Additional safety protocols will be in place that will be different than past Gift of Life events.
Giancola, a well-known local businessman and musician, died in March after a 10-year battle with brain cancer. His obituary asked friends to donate blood in his memory, as he received hundreds of units as part of his treatment.
