CASTLETON — After 230 years, the Pelletier Dam is being removed.
Belden Co., of Rutland, began work on the dam Thursday. The plan is to have it gone by August, said Katina Dailey, restoration ecologist at Vermont Natural Resources Council and chair of the Vermont Dam Task Force.
The dam is owned by the Department of Fish and Wildlife. The Vermont Natural Resources Council is the project manager for its removal. The engineering firm that planned the removal is Stone Environmental.
Dailey said the dam is 180 feet long and about 20 feet high. It once served the Sherman Marble Mill Complex, but hasn’t been useful for at least 50 years if not longer. Removing it will cost about $410,000, but will restore some 36 miles of native trout habitat.
According to Dailey, talk of removing the dam has been going on for at least three years. The project includes the construction of a parking area that will accommodate three or four vehicles to allow fishing access along the North Breton Brook.
About 15,000 cubic yards of sediment is being removed along with the dam, said Dailey.
“It’s clean sediment,” she said. “There is phosphorus in it because there are farms upstream, so removing that blocked phosphorus will have tremendous benefits to the Castleton River and Lake Champlain, ultimately.”
Funding for the work comes from the Lake Champlain Basin Program, New England Interstate Water Pollution Control Commission, the Poultney Mettowee Natural Resources Conservation District with volunteers, the Nature Conservancy, and the Department of Environmental Conservation, said Dailey.
Since there’s no contamination and the dam is mostly made of stone, the removal won’t be as expensive as some projects, she said.
“When it comes to dam removals, especially a deadbeat dam like this one, it’s kind of a no-brainer,” said Shawn Good, fisheries biologist at the Fish and Wildlife Department, on Thursday.
He said the department bought the land around the dam sometime in the 1950s. Back then, the department was involved in creating stocked pond environments on natural rivers, filling them with bass and stocked trout.
“Which, nowadays, we would pull our hair out over it, as it’s a terrible way to treat the ecosystem, but that’s what people wanted was these large, stocked pond environments, at the time,” said Good.
What people at the time either didn’t realize or didn’t appreciate was the hindrance these dams posed to the short-term migration of native fish, said Good.
Trout like their water cold, said Good. They often leave larger rivers, like the Castleton River, and make their way up small tributaries like the North Breton Brook when water levels are lower and temperatures are higher. The Pelletier Dam is only a mile or so up the brook from the Castleton River, cutting the trout off from a great deal of natural habitat.
Removing this dam, Good said, will allow the fish to move much more freely, letting them access more of the living conditions they prefer. It will do the same for other aquatic creatures, improving the ecosystem overall.
Good said that a fish ladder wasn’t really an option here. Such devices, designed to allow fish to move around dams, require a lot of maintenance and upkeep, are expensive, and don’t allow as many fish to move as would a natural stream or river.
Justin Belden, of Belden Co., said Thursday the project will take several weeks as the dam has to be removed in stages to keep sediment from spilling downstream.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.