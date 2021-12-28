Proponents of the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which helps residents affected by the pandemic to pay their rent and avoid the risk of being homeless, are hoping more people will apply.
Kathleen Berk, executive director of the Vermont State Housing Authority, said the program, along with a similar, earlier program also funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) has paid out more than $67 million to help Vermonters “remain in their housing or move to more stable housing.”
“I would encourage folks to apply. There’s plenty of funds available,” she said.
VERAP serves almost 7,300 households and has more than $35 million in obligated funds that will be paid out over the next few months.
Berk added that while the existing program can help people with rent payments for a period of 12 to 15 months, another phase is scheduled to begin in January that could extend assistance for up to three additional months.
Berk said some of the challenges of the program include the same staffing shortages seen across the country, which means some areas have no internet access or unreliable connections.
“This is a program where tenants do need to apply online although there’s a paper application that can be made available if folks simply cannot access the online application,” Berk said.
Another challenge is getting participation from landlords and tenants. Berk said in some cases, landlords are encouraging tenants to apply without success, but there is a process through which the payments can be made directly to the tenant who is expected to pass that payment to the landlord.
“There’s money available. Apply. If you have questions, reach out. The program can help with, certainly, unpaid rent and forward rental assistance, but it can also assist Vermonters in moving to a new unit by providing security deposits and moving costs,” she said.
The Vermont State Housing Authority was allocated $25 million in federal funding, assigned by the Vermont Agency of Administration in July 2020 to assist with past due rent caused, in part, by the state of emergency which prevented some from working. That money was spent by February although VERAP still has federal funding available to help people.
The program is income-dependent. Berk said VERAP has also established priorities for tenants who are at risk of eviction.
Families who were receiving unemployment benefits also were prioritized, but Berk said that priority has been reduced because most of those benefits have ended.
According to Berk, some of the community action agencies, like Capstone Community Action in Washington, Lamoille and Orange counties, and BROC in Rutland and Bennington counties, can assist Vermonters who want to apply to VERAP. The available assistance includes translation services.
The Vermont Landlord Association can provide additional help for landlords and Vermont Legal Aid can provide additional assistance for tenants.
VERAP also can help landlords remediate health and safety conditions in a unit that prevents it from being available or if there is a condition that could create a risk of making a family homeless.
Berk said there is no cap to the amount of rent that could be paid for an applicant who is approved, but the duration of the program is limited to 15 months. She pointed out that meant that if a family needed to pay, for instance, five months in back rent, they could only quality for up to 10 additional months.
An applicant could still qualify for 12 to 15 months under the existing program, and possibly another three months under the extension expected to start in January, even through the program already has started.
More information about the program is available online at vsha.org, including information about applying to join the program.
Disclosure: Reporter Patrick McArdle is a beneficiary of the VERAP program.
