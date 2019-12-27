Cancer and ALS are the most common underlying conditions Vermonters had when they turned to a doctor for medication that would hasten the end of their lives.
On Monday, the Department of Health filed a Legislative report on Act 39, Vermont’s “aid-in-dying law” that passed in 2013. In 2015, the Legislature passed Act 27, which requires the department to gather data on how the law is being complied with, and to file a public report every two years. The last report was filed in 2017.
Between July 1, 2017, and June 30 of this year, 34 people underwent the process outlined in Act 39. Of those, 24, or 71%, had cancer. Four, or 12%, had ALS, while 9% had a neurodegenerative disease such as Parkinson’s Disease or Huntington’s disease. The remaining 9% were listed as “other.”
Among the 34 deaths, 28 used the medication they were prescribed, five died from the underlying disease, while the remaining one is listed as “unknown.”
According to the 2017 report, the underlying diseases for people using Act 36 were similar.
Between May 31, 2013, and June 30, 2017, 52 people went through the process outlined in Act 36. Of those, 43, or 83%, had cancer. Seven, or 14%, had ALS, while 3% were listed under “other.”
When the report was filed, only 48 people who were able to get the prescription they wanted under the Act had death certificates on file.
Of the 48 confirmed deaths, 29 used the prescription, while 17 died from the underlying disease. One died from another cause entirely, and another was “unknown.”
Taken altogether, from May 31, 2013, to June 30, 2019, 87 people went through the law’s process. Of those, 68 had cancer, 11 had ALS, three had a neurodegenerative disease and five died from other causes.
According to the recent report, there are several conditions in Act 36 that must be met before a doctor can prescribe a patient medication that will hasten their death. Among them, there has to be an oral and written request made by the patient to the doctor. There must be reminders that all steps in the process are voluntary, the patient has to be capable of making this decision, and their diagnosis and prognosis must be confirmed by a second Vermont doctor. A non-interested witness must also attest all necessary steps were taken.
