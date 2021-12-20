Two programs launched by the government to attract workers prior to the pandemic appear to have paid for themselves within two years, according to a report from the Department of Financial Regulation, which also notes ways the programs could be improved.
In 2018, Vermont budgeted $500,000 for the The New Remote Worker Grant Program, which would offer people up to $10,000 to move to Vermont and work remotely. The following year, Vermont put $480,000 towards the The New Worker Relocation Incentive Program, which provided base grants of up to $5,000 and enhanced grants of up to $7,500, to attract workers to “economically distressed” areas of the state. For 2021, Vermont put $610,000 into the New Relocating Employee Incentives Program, spending $480,000 to draw new workers who’d come here before July 1, and $130,000 for remote workers arriving after Feb. 1, 2022. That program also offered base grants of $5,000 and enhanced grants of up to $7,500 for people coming to work in economically distressed areas.
State law required the Department of Financial Regulation (DFR) to study the programs and release a report on their effectiveness. A full copy of the report can be found at bit.ly/1220Remote online. It was completed by PFM Group Consulting LLC.
One of the questions the report sought to answer was, did the grants have a material influence on the awardees’ decision to move here?
It did for about half of them, according to the report, which surveyed people awarded in the 2018 and 2019 programs. The report said this was notable given that the average award was for less than $5,000. With the 2018 program, 60% of the awardees said their grant was “somewhat important” or “very important” to their decision to move to Vermont. With the 2019 program, that figure was 47%.
Many who were interviewed for the report said grants were the “icing on the cake” when it came to their decision to move to Vermont, the cake itself being “access to outdoor recreation and nature, the perception of Vermont as a safe place to live and raise a family, access to community/cultural amenities, existing connections to the state prior to relocating, and the pursuit of a job opportunities,” reads the report.
The report also looked at what sort of incentive structure is most likely to convince a worker to come to Vermont and live, and of those, what is the most cost-effective. The report concluded that programs like these work best when there are other programs available meeting other needs like housing and child care.
“Ultimately, the ‘most cost effective’”structure depends on the state’s goal,” reads the report. “If the goal of the Programs is to maximize the tax revenue Vermont gains as a result of its investments, the most cost-effective incentive structure would be one that encourages people with high-paying jobs to relocate to the state.”
If the state’s goals were to reverse economic distress in certain areas or fill a shortage of low-wage positions, such a structure wouldn’t be effective, according to the report.
A modest program on its own would be unlikely to get anyone to move to an economically distressed area, the report notes.
“However, an incentive may be more successful if structured to work in concert with local attraction initiatives and state efforts to address other challenges associated with living and working in economically disadvantaged areas, such as the cost and availability of housing, child care needs, and reliable high-speed internet access,” it reads. If the program could help with housing assistance, child care, and aggregating information on other work support programs, it might do better on this.
“Vermont should consider increasing the maximum value of grants awarded and/or restructuring its incentives to address these factors,” reads the report.
The report also noted the economic gains from the 2018 and 2019 programs. Both saw a substantial return on tax dollars spent.
“An economic impact analysis of the two Programs indicates that the 2018 Program generated an estimated 52 new jobs, $2.5 million in wages and $7.6 million in total economic impact, and the 2019 Program generated an estimated 63 new jobs, $3.1 million in wages and $9.5 million in total economic impact,” reads the report, which adds that the 2018 program generated $93.88 per every $1 spent, while the 2019 program generated $66.26 for every $1 spent.
The report also looked at whether the state should seek to recoup certain expenses or have length of residency requirements for grant recipients. It noted no other program similar to this one does so.
“It would be administratively complex for Vermont to identify and seek reimbursement for certain grantee expenses,” reads the report. “In addition, the possibility that the state could ‘claw back’ funds in the future might be a deterrent for potential grantees.”
The Vermont programs require a grant recipient to start living here by a certain date, but don’t say how long they must stay.
“Several states and localities do impose such residency duration requirements as a condition of receiving a relocation incentive. In such locations, benefits are typically paid out over multiple months or years — and if relocated workers leave, they are generally not required to pay funds back. Instead, they do not receive the full payment,” reads the report. Again, it notes administrative costs as a reason for not doing this.
The report offers a number of recommendations for state leaders to consider going forward. First among them is to clarify the programs’ goals.
“Much contention exists regarding the intent and anticipated impact of the state’s worker incentive programs,” it reads. “For example, the stated goal of the Programs has been to assist the state in addressing demographic challenges and workforce shortages by attracting new workers. However, the scale of the programs — approximately $2 million across the three programs — is too small to make a meaningful impact.”
The incentive programs alone won’t do the trick, the report says. The state will have to address high living costs, lack of affordable housing, lack of reliable childcare, and lack of dependable broadband for them to be effective. It should also seek to make the programs part of a larger package, increase the awards, work with in-state partners, and refine them to address economically distressed areas.
State Auditor Doug Hoffer was skeptical of the worker programs as they were rolled out and on Monday said he’s not impressed at all by this report.
According to Hoffer, while he was interviewed by the consulting firm for the report, a copy wasn’t sent to him when it was sent to DFR, so he hasn’t had time, as of Monday, to study it in detail.
“If you take their core finding at heart, and that is it’s almost 100 to 1 according to them in terms of the economic impact of this program, that means if we spent $10 million on this program we would get $1 billion in return,” he said. “That’s absurd on its face. I don’t buy it.”
Hoffer said when it comes to benefit programs, the recipients are unlikely to say negative things about them when surveyed. That said, those surveyed indicated there were many other factors influencing their decision to relocate, none of them related to this program.
“If the Legislature believes this report they should immediately appropriate $10 million to this program and it will result in $1 billion in economic benefit to the state. So what are we waiting for?” he said.
Hoffer noted that the income levels of those in the program were unlikely to be swayed by the size of the benefits offered.
“These expenditures in my view are not long term investments,” he said. “The individuals who have come here, and bless them, they’re our neighbors now and they’re Vermonters and that’s fine, but nothing has changed in terms of the fundamentals and that, in my opinion, is how Vermont and the Legislature and the administration should view these opportunities, they should invest in the fundamentals, and those are the things we’ve known for decades matter.”
Quality of life and job training were among the things he believes the state should be putting its money into.
