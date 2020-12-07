FAIR HAVEN — The local rescue squad has informed the town that it plans to ask voters for a steep increase in funds this year.
John Seighman, a member of the Fair Haven Rescue Squad Board of Directors and liaison to the town Select Board, told the selectmen at a Dec. 1 meeting that the squad intends to raise its per capita rate to $48.
The Fair Haven Rescue Squad serves Fair Haven, West Haven, Benson and Hubbardton. It asks voters at Town Meeting Day to appropriate an amount of money based on a town’s population.
According to Fair Haven Town Manager Joe Gunther, the current rate, set in 2018, is $20 per capita.
Seighman said at the meeting that for many years, baring years when there was an equipment purchase, the rate was left at $10 and never went up with the cost of living or inflation.
Gunter said Monday that the $20 rate is costing Fair Haven about $51,000 per year. He has yet to be sent a finalized budget by the rescue squad, but the last draft he saw had the annual fee being $128,000.
Sean Galvin, EMS chief at Fair Haven Rescue, said Tuesday that the squad once had a reserve fund, but previous boards of directors appeared to have depleted it rather than raise the per capita fee to accompany rising costs.
Using the $48 rate, Fair Haven will be asked for $128,208. Benson will be asked to supply $51,120, Hubbardton $30,912, and West Haven $13,248.
According to the budget document Galvin sent to the Herald, this year’s expenses for the squad will be $515,475. It’s budgeted to raise $12,000 from a membership drive, $275,000 from patient billing, and $228,475 from the per capita rate.
Seighman said at the Select Board meeting that while he’s a newcomer to the board, he said he understands that the squad has only recently been undertaking measures to shore up its finances, notably working with health care providers and institutions to secure more scheduled transfers, and it’s also having an outside firm handle its billing, which had netted it more funds.
He said the volunteer organization, like many other emergency services, has become more complex and costly to run over the years, and with the way it’s been managed it finds itself in a difficult financial position where the current level of town appropriations won’t cover costs.
“In other words, in the next year or two, that money is not going to be there at all,” he said. “So, what we were requesting was for the per capita to be raised, which can be put on the ballot in March, to $48. Unfortunately it’s a reality because there hasn’t been any adjustment for the cost of living or inflation for 25 years.”
He said he was aware that Gunther had been given permission to speak with Rutland Regional ambulance service about the town switching rescue squads. He claimed the response times might be longer, which would be a problem for people in need of more immediate help.
“We’re not trying to make a buck out of it; we’re just trying to make ends meet any way we can,” he said.
Gunther said on Monday he’s made contact with Rutland Regional, but talks haven’t gone anywhere yet and he’s been given no quotes or estimates.
Selectman Glen Traverse asked what would become of the squad if the appropriation were to be voted down.
“We’ve been asking ourselves that same question and we’re not sure what’s going to happen,” Seighman said, noting that Fair Haven is the town where the squad sees most of its funds.
He said the squad had approached Poultney to discuss a potential merger, but was rejected.
The squad plans to send out flyers and do public outreach ahead of the March vote, according to Seighman.
“I was just going to say this is huge,” said Select Board Chairman Bob Richards. “It’s doubling what we’ve been doing. Do your homework, and do your politicking, get the word out. We’ll put it on the ballot anyways, it’s there. Show as many numbers as you can, whatever you can do to get the word out. It’s going to be a tough sell, there’s going to be sticker shock, for lack of a better term.”
It was suggested that the squad do outreach even sooner than it had been planning since Town Meeting Day will likely be done via absentee ballot.
Selectman Jay Brown was critical of the increase.
“You couldn’t have picked a worse year to increase this the way it is,” he said. “The taxpayers in this town can’t keep affording this.”
He said if the squad was looking for less or if this was a different year it might be another story, but he couldn’t, as a board member, support the squad’s request. He noted that the town is still looking for how to fund its wastewater treatment facility upgrades.
Richards said the squad might still be able to get the increase passed, but it will take a great deal of outreach.
“The thing you have going for you, and this particular budget may stretch that as much as it’s going to be stretched, is people have a real ownership of this rescue squad, because there’s a lot of people that remember it starting up,” he said.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.