KILLINGTON — The Vermont State Police are looking for a 15-year-old Canadian hiker who was last seen on Wednesday with a large group of friends on the Appalachian Trail near the Cooper Lodge in Killington.
Shamuel Rabinowitz, 15, of Montreal, Quebec, was last seen about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Rabinowitz is 5 feet, 8 inches and weighs about 180 pounds with blue eyes and dirty blond hair. He was wearing a lime green shirt, tan pants and a black baseball cap and carrying a blue backpack.
Search crews, including the Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team, Killington Search and Rescue, New England K-9 Search and Rescue, Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team, the U.S. Forest Service, the Green Mountain Club and the Vermont National Guard, have been working along hiking trails and any corridors near the last place Rabinowitz was seen.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts or who may have seen an individual matching his description is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at the Rutland barracks at 773-9101.
