The state wants individuals and business owners to complete surveys about their experience with internet access during the pandemic.
The residential impact survey can be found online at bit.ly/1027Resident while the survey for business owners and managers can be found at bit.ly/1028Business.
The surveys were launched by the Department of Public Service to identify gaps in the state’s broadband coverage. Each survey will close Nov. 2.
According to the DPS, the pandemic has exposed gaps in broadband coverage, with more people working, going to school and seeing their doctor from home by way of the internet. DPS estimated 70,000 addresses in Vermont have limited or no broadband access. Documenting where they are will aid in having them eventually covered.
“This status quo is simply unacceptable,” stated DPS Commissioner, June Tierney, in a news release. “Especially during the stay-home-stay-safe order last spring, we saw the crucial role the internet played in keeping many Vermonters safe by allowing them to stay home while continuing to learn, work, and consult with medical care providers. Like electricity, heat and water, everyone needs access to the internet.”
