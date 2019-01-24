POULTNEY — After Wednesday’s announcement that Green Mountain College will not reopen this fall, Poultney residents and local officials said they’re not sure what this would mean for them, but the struggling town certainly didn’t need another economic blow.
“I can’t project the future,” said Town Manager Paul Donaldson. “The state of Vermont is trying to make urban centers a thing now. There’s no urban centers: You’ve got Chittenden County, and now a few in Rutland ... but how do you get help anywhere in rural Vermont?”
Donaldson said people in town wanted to see more industry and manufacturing in town, but there didn’t seem to be many outlets for that in Rutland County.
“This town used to have multiple car dealerships and multiple five-and-dime stores,” Donaldson said. “Things change.”
Down the street at Perry’s Main Street Eatery, a popular breakfast spot for many GMC students, owner and chef Donna Perry said 30 to 40 percent of her business comes from the college staff, students and faculty.
“It’s going to hurt lots of businesses, that’s for sure,” Perry said. “It’s sad to see. But what can you do?”
For late-night appetites, Poultney House of Pizza was a dining destination for many students craving everything from their popular pies to mozzarella sticks, especially during exam season.
“This is like their comfort food,” said Kosta Nanopoulos, who manages his father’s shop. “For some of the businesses in town, it’s going to be rough for sure.”
Tot’s diner was recently converted into Taco Experiment by local entrepreneur Adam Lindberg who said he heard about the possible closing of the college months ago, and decided he would open the shop anyway.
“I don’t know how substantial a blow that’s going to be,” Lindberg said. “I think that putting in more places like this might be the answer, to some degree.”
Lindberg said he believed in the resilience of the community enough to know his restaurant could still succeed, even without the over 400 hungry students living at the end of his street.
‘The one hinge-pin was not Green Mountain College closing,” Lindberg said. “I still think that if people like tacos and tequila, they’ll drive 8 or 9 or 10 miles to come visit.”
If they weren’t shopping at the Stone Valley Coop, students, staff and faculty went to Shaw’s, where manager and bookkeeper Kelsey Beebe said she’s bracing for a hard hit in their absence.
“A lot of our business comes from the college,” Beebe said. “They come in here during the summer time for their summer program when the language kids come ... now it’s going to hurt us.”
Beebe said the harder hit would be to the town overall, and Shaw’s by default, because in a town with less than 4,000 people, GMC’s 470 students made a difference.
“There’s not going to be anything in the town left,” Beebe said. “We used to have a whole bunch of kids who worked here, now we’re getting one or two maybe. They can’t afford to live on campus — it’s too expensive ... unless they bring our bank back and our pharmacy back, there’s no hope for this town.”
“They need to start rebuilding,” said Deb Fowler, manager at the Full Belly Deli and liquor store on Main Street. “It’s going to be a sad place. Nobody is going to come (to Poultney.)”
Fowler said she gets at least one food order a day when the students are around, and when the students leave, they’ll leave a gaping hole in the community.
“When they’re gone for their month, when they’re off on winter break, that’s the way it will feel all the time,” Fowler said. “Unless they get something else in there, it’s really going to hurt the whole town. Even our properties are going down in value. You’re not going to have anybody in this town. The college kids spend so much money — I think we’re in for a rude awakening come fall.”
Anyone who visits Poultney can’t miss the darkened storefronts: the Stone Valley Coop is closed, Priscilla’s Sweet Shoppe has left, the Citizen’s Bank building stands vacant, Drake’s Pharmacy on the corner of Main Street is gone, and where The Station restaurant, which later became the Local-Motive student-run café for Li-High school is no longer in operation.
“It’s happening all over with small businesses,” said Marty VanBuren, owner of Mart’s Sporting Goods on Main Street. “Is it just going to sit there until it collapses? Then who’s going to take care of it?”
VanBuren said the economic hardship felt statewide is largely due to the disparity caused by votes in the Legislature that only concern the needs of Chittenden County, leaving working-class communities to fend for themselves.
“Their views are a lot different than us,” VanBuren said. “What they want and what they want to spend. Look at all the new bills coming up in the Senate and the House up there, and how they’re doing things to local people. Cut a horse in the mouth. ... What are they going to replace this with? Another school? Who’s going to buy it? Give it to them.”
“Population decline is really the story of rural communities,” said Tyler Richardson, executive director at the Rutland Economic Development Corp. “This is not a Rutland county problem — this is a rural community problem.”
Richardson said he believed Poultney to be a community strong enough to overcome the loss of the college, and was looking forward to talking about marketing regional assets that would boost Poultney’s economy.
“There’s a real thirst for a sense of community that we all experience everyday by living here,” Richardson said. “There’s real opportunity out there.”
“Poultney’s identity is GMC,“ said resident Pamela Burlingame, whose husband Josh is a local carpenter and a GMC alumus, class of 2000. “This needs to be a place where residents need to be and others want to visit. ... I don’t want Poultney to just be a bedroom community.”
Burlingame said she doubted that local residents understood how linked the town has been to the fate of GMC, and she worried about the social fabric of the town deteriorating in its absence.
“Friends of mine who are GMC faculty members are also serving in community service positions like the school board or as President of the Historical Society,” Burlingame said. “If they can’t find meaningful new employment in the area, that’s a big loss that ripples in all sorts of ways.”
“It’s really, really sad,” said Albany native Heidi Quattrocchi, junior at Green Mountain College. “I knew they were going to do something. I didn’t think they were just going to close.”
Quattrocchi said the college suggested transferring to Prescott College in Prescott, Arizona, but a lot of students couldn’t financially afford to make such a drastic change.
“Sadness has overtaken anger at this point,” Quattrocchi said. “I know that if I don’t continue on with education, I won’t have to pay any loans, so that might be an option right now. This place honestly changed my life — it’s a great community, and a great place to be.”
Reporter Kate Barcellos is a graduate of Green Mountain College.
katelyn.barcellos @rutlandherald.com
