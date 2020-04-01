As Vermonters shelter at home under directives by Gov. Phil Scott and advice of the Vermont Department of Health, to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the stress of the changes in daily life and the worry about health and economics is likely to cause a strain on the mental health of many experiencing the pandemic.
Mary Mouton, executive director of Washington County Mental Health Services, pointed out that people under a stay-at-home order were having a different experience than others might take time off to be at home.
'When a doctor says, or the world says, 'Go home and isolate,' it gives us a different feeling. It gives us sometimes because there's an illness feeling attached to it, these highly anxious feelings. We're watching the television. We're fearing what we're hearing on TV. It's a virus, it's a bad virus. That has us looking at the world differently in a two-week period of isolation,” she said.
Moulton said it was important to stick to a routine, try to normalize the days and plan communication and connection with friends and family in a safe way for support.
“It's being able to talk about what we're afraid of with each other and how to support each other with healthy activities,” she said.
Michelle E. Michalkovic, a clinical social worker and director of emergency services for the Community Care Network and Rutland Mental Health Services, who also spoke of the importance of creating a routine, pointed out that some people had great anxiety, others who were confined to home with no end date in sight were bored.
She suggested people find a “little bubble of space to take a break.”
“The fundamental skill that helps us in every circumstance, whether we're in the midst of a pandemic or just having a bad day at work or school is the general 'taking a breath.' It's not complicated. A lot of people are overwhelmed thinking about breathing techniques because there's so much out there. But it's really very simple, counting to three-in and three-out, just creates a pause in whatever's happening around us,” she said.
Michalkovic said there was a legitimate reaction to be afraid of COVID but she said people should also remember they're making a distance by isolating to slow the spread of the virus. She recommended people frame the situation as “I'm safe at home not I'm stuck at home.”
“It's a subtle shift in how we look at it,” she said.
Sally Olmsted, program director for the Wellness Collaborative for WCMHS, who also discussed the importance of establishing a routine, suggested setting a goal.
“I think a lot of people feel a lot of inertia right now. There's a lot of grief around the loss of what we thought of as our normal life so that's showing up and people are feeling sad,” she said.
Olmsted said she recognized that some Vermonters were spending time indoors with more people than usual, family or others who live together, and who now must spend almost all of their time together.
She said it would make sense to have the group arrange a “meeting” to discuss challenges, potential solutions and respect of personal space, before an issue arrives.
“Maybe have a family meeting after dinner as a way for everyone to kind of put on the table what their concerns are, what they anticipate might be problematic, what are some solutions,” she said.
Olmsted said she understands such a meeting wouldn't erase any tensions but she added, “Communication is important.”
Moulton encouraged Vermonters to reach out to their local mental health care providers if they have anxiety, even if the Vermonter thinks they have it under control.
“Even if people are looking for coping strategies, we want them to call because what we know if that if we are able to mitigate a high-stress reaction, we help to prevent post-traumatic stress disorder. This is going to go on for a while, we're not sure how long but at least another month, maybe three. That's a long period of time if people are experiencing high anxiety,” she said.
Moulton said if a Washington County resident is experiencing a high emotional reaction that is interrupting their normal life that's making it hard to cope, they should call WCMHS at 229-0591.
The Community Care Crisis line is 775-1000.
WCMHS has a dedicated page for COVID resources at wcmhs.org/covid-19-landing-page. The Vermont Department of Health has a link to a page created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with COVID support at healthvermont.gov/response/infectious-disease/2019-novel-coronavirus
