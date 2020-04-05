Bars and restaurants in Vermont must remain closed and the Department of Motor Vehicles will not provide in-person services, both until at least April 15, according to a press release sent by Gov. Phil Scott on Friday evening.
Scott's previous orders, one for bars and restaurants and the other for the Department of Motor Vehicles, or DMV, were set to expire on Monday.
The updated order, which changes the date on the previous directives, was necessary to ensure all Vermonters are complying with the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order until at least April 15, although the release indicated the April 15 end date could be extended.
“This new order makes clear that any previous orders or directives that had an expiration date prior to April 15, are subject to the Stay Home, Stay Safe order, which means they must follow the in-person operation closure guidance until April 15,” the release said.
The April 15 expiration remains in place for the state of emergency Scott declared and all other conditions added that included a ban on mass gatherings, postponing non-essential medical procedures and business closures.
The April 15 date will be evaluated as it nears, in consultation with the Vermont Department of Health, according to the release..
The Friday order also makes a technical clarification regarding non-congregate housing to meet FEMA reimbursement requirements for alternative housing arrangements already in place.
The latest information and guidance relating to COVID-19 is being posted by the health department at healthvermont.gov/covid19 and information about the state's mitigation efforts is posted at governor.vermont.gov/covid19response
