As of 10:30 p.m., the fate of the two seats in the Vermont House of Representatives representing Wallingford, West Rutland, Clarendon, Proctor and the eastern side of Tinmouth was unclear.
According to the section of the Vermont Secretary of State website that posts election results, Republican incumbent Tom Burditt had the most votes with 2,374 and Arthur Peterson, a Republican challenger was in second place with 2,150.
Democratic incumbent Dave Potter had 2,090 votes and the other newcomer in the race, Ken Fredette, running as a Democrat, had 1,808.
With the difference between the race results between Potter and Peterson at only about 60 votes and one town's results not yet counted, it's difficult to know yet who will be declared the winner.
The results of the vote will be updated online and in an upcoming edition of the Herald.
