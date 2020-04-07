POULTNEY — A retired nurse with seamstress friends and a knack for networking has coordinated the creation and donation of a few hundred cloth masks for those face to face with COVID-19.
Melanie Lincoln Potter said she started the Sew What? Group on March 20 after seeing a television news interview with a Brooklyn doctor, who’d apparently just come off his shift.
“And then he said, ‘We’re being asked — told — to reuse our masks, put them in a paper bag and use them again.’ And he said, ‘A month ago that would have gotten me fired,’ and he’s absolutely correct,” she said.
Medical care providers across the state are preparing for shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE), prompting many local, volunteer efforts to either make the necessary gear or something close to it.
“That was the nugget that started this. I thought that’s just so wrong, and so here I am sitting in little east Poultney, Vermont, thinking what can I do? I don’t sew, I used to, but I can still triage,” Potter said.
Potter was once a pediatric nurse at Rutland Regional Medical Center, but spent most of her nursing career in Glens Falls, New York. She got into real estate in 1995, never thinking she’d go back to nursing of any kind, and returned to Poultney in 2006 to care for her parents, who’ve since passed away.
She first reached out to Rutland County Democrats, figuring their Facebook presence would help spread the word that she was looking for cloth and people who can sew. She reached out to her friends, Michele Harmon, a seamstress and former home economics teacher, Janice Bruso Edwards, who manages the Poultney Life Facebook page, and Nate Slentz, who manages the Poultney Neighborhood Watch Facebook page.
The Sew What group took off in ways she didn’t expect.
“The response from people to help is now up to 20 seamstresses, and donations are coming in,” she said. “But I can’t keep up with the needs.”
The group has donated a few hundred masks between the town’s senior housing areas, Schoolhouse Apartments, Autumn Leaves and Heritage Court, and also places like Shaw’s and Dunkin’.
The Vermont Police Academy has asked her for masks. She’s donated some to Rutland Regional Medical Center and has plans to get them to more locations soon.
The Poultney Rescue Squad also got some.
“We have 10, only because we have about 10 personnel between paid and volunteers,” said Poultney Rescue Squad Administrator Katrina Davenport. “We didn’t ask for too many, just enough so we can use them, wash them and reuse them, because there’s such a shortage.”
She said the squad has what it needs for now with regards to PPE, but may need more if calls for COVID-19 increase.
“If it’s suspected COVID, we have to don all appropriate PPE, the gowns, (N95 masks), the goggles, the face shield, the gloves. We do an assessment when we get on scene, but we have to stay 6 feet away, if we think there’s potential for it we have to don all the PPE. If we think it has nothing to do with COVID, then the state’s requiring all EMS to just wear face masks just as a precautionary thing,” she said. “This group they’ve set up is helping our community and so many others, especially with our population being elderly, it’s helped tremendously.”
Potter said people who want to help should email her at linc451@aol.com or look her up by name on Facebook. Right now she’s using her house to collect donated fabrics and sewing machines, but would like a more central location.
“The other side of this, that I never saw coming, is the donations that are rolling in,” Potter said. “Someone’s cousin who happens to be a retired banker sent $500 worth of gift cards yesterday; other people have sent $50, a former classmate of mine from high school had a check for three figures. I got it from my mailbox, I thought, ‘Oh my gosh,’ I came in the house, I opened it up, I sat at my kitchen table with tears rolling down my face. I never, I never imagined this.”
She said Rutland Regional Medical Center has on its website a full guide to how to make masks and donate them to the hospital.
The page can be found at bit.ly/0407Mask. Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center has a mask information page as well, found at bit.ly/0407Dart
