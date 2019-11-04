Rutland Town School is getting ready to lace-up: After decades, a group of dedicated and determined winter warriors are working to resurrect an old friend.
Rutland Town School Board member Korrine Rodrigue said she and Ryan DeCicco, maintenance manager at the Rutland Town School, are working to raise $8,000 with the help of a GoFundMe online, to bring the Rutland Town School Ice Rink back to the Rutland Town School.
“(Ryan) loves hockey, and he played as a kid,” Rodrigue said. “We agreed to work together and get it up and running this year.”
Rodrigue said her husband was born and raised in Rutland and cherishes memories of childhood ice skating on the rink behind the Rutland Town School, where three of her children attend, and has since taken to mentioning how he would love to see the rink up and running again.
As would Rutland Town Select Board Chairman Joshua Terenzini, who has two children attending Rutland Town School who don’t yet know how to skate.
“But they will soon,” Terenzini said excitedly. “She contacted me several weeks ago and pitched this idea. I absolutely fell in love with it.”
Like so many who attended Rutland Town School during the days when ice skaters from throughout the county would escape the cabin fever of Vermont winters to skate, Terenzini recalled fond memories of time on the ice with friends, and was eager to collaborate.
“It’s another opportunity for the community spirit to be alive and well,” Terenzini said.
Since talks began this fall, Rodrigue, Terenzini, DeCicco, the Rutland Town Fire Department, Green Mountain Power, Twin State CED Lighting Company, New England Exterior Solutions and Green Mountain Tree and Lawn Care, who did the initial tree work for free, Rodrigue said.
Next Tuesday, Rodrigue said they’re working with General Electric and at least 30 volunteers to rehab and weatherize the warming shelter and install lights from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
After that, the prepared land will undergo several installments of water — once the ground and air are cold enough — to ensure that the rink has a nice clean surface that Rodrigue hopes will be used for before-school, after-school, and physical education activities by the Rutland Town School.
“Whats important for people to realize is this is taking next to no tax dollars,” Terenzini said proudly.
She’s done an incredible job with local business partners. This is a grassroots effort that many have gotten behind, and would love to see this get off the ground.”
“It’s been two months of hustling,” Rodrigue said. “(The warming shed) hasn’t been maintained in 20 years.”
Rutland Town Fire Chief Chris Clark said he’d be glad to fill the new ice rink, and said it might take 1,000 gallons from their hoses and at least two deposits of water.
“I think it would be good for all of (the students),” Clark said. “Get all of the community members together...I have a sixth grade son that goes to Rutland Town. ... All the kids can get together and be friends (there).”
But Rodrigue isn’t stopping at the rink: She’s also trying to raise money to buy every student at Rutland Town School a pair of ice skates, a feat that will probably cost around $6,000 or $7,000.
So far, her fundraising efforts have collected around $4,000, and she said she’s hoping for twice that.
“We’re treating this first year like a pilot,” Rodrigue said.
Rodrigue said she’s acquired the help of Rutland Town Road Commissioner Byron Hathaway, who is excited to maintain the new rink with the use of his plow.
Rodrigue also said she’s received praise from the Rutland Town School, who said they’d utilize the rink for their Physical Education programs.
“They said, ‘If you can build it, we will utilize it,’” Rodrigue said.
Rotary International and the Kiwanis Club have also been helpful in discussions over helmets for the students, and Mark Alderman of Alderman’s dealership has offered to match every “like” for the project on Facebook with $1 up to a $1,000 donation from his family.
With any luck, the ice rink will be up and ready for Rutland Town students right around break, and Rodrigue said they hope to eventually open the rink up to community nights once they have their systems established.
“The Spartan Arena and the Giorgetti are great,” Rodrigue said. “But it’s nice to be on a skating rink outside.”
katelyn.barcellos
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.