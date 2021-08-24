FAIR HAVEN — A revolving loan program slated to expire with $30,000 left untouched has been saved.
At its June 29 meeting, the Select Board, after an executive session, voted to loan $30,000 to David Nelson to go toward renovating the third floor of the Playhouse building.
The funds are from the town’s small business revolving loan fund which was set up a few years ago with the help of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Because no one had applied for the funds, the money was set to go back to the USDA on July 1.
“It saved that program,” said Town Manager Joe Gunter.
He said after news that the funds would go back to the USDA spread around town, a few people took out applications for it. Nelson was one of two who returned an application. The second was filed by Kandis Charlton, who sought $30,000 to help with the purchase of a hair salon that’s up for sale and set to close.
Gunter said the board had loaned out the $30,000 to Nelson by the time Charlton applied. The loan will have to be paid back through five years at 0% interest. It can be loaned out to others as it is replenished or the fund is increased by other means.
There is now no danger of the funds going back to USDA, said Gunter. Whether the board decided to increase the fund itself remains to be seen.
“There has been a little bit of talk about expanding the program but everybody is ready to go until budget time comes around, and when they see $20,000 to $30,000 to loan out, sometimes people have second thoughts,” said Gunter. “Budget season starts in October so we’ll see what the appetite is for adding cash to that program.”
Gunter said the program is fairly new, getting its start just before the pandemic hit. After a year of no one applying, the town filed for an extension with the USDA and had it granted.
“USDA, I have to tell you, they worked closely with us, they were very easy to work with on this,” said Gunter. “Because of COVID, they knew it was going to be tough to get the loan out, and they actually gave us a little extension to make sure we could get the loans out.”
Nelson said Tuesday that he’s owned the Playhouse building for 21 years.
“Nothing is inexpensive anymore, but we’ve been trying to bring this theater back to life for many, many years now, and we’ve been pecking away at it a little bit at a time,” he said. “This opportunity presented itself to get some matching funds to at least get us started on the sprinkler system.”
In 2020, it was announced that Nelson had been awarded, through the town, a state Building Communities Grant for $10,000, which he had to match with $10,000 of his own funds. Other locals received awards through the same program.
Nelson said between that program and this loan, he’s nearing the halfway mark for what he’ll need to install the sprinkler system. The building will also need a fire escape and possibly an elevator or lift.
He said the playhouse on the third floor has no fixed seating but does have a stage and balcony and could accommodate about 250 people.
“The concept I’ve always had is you could do square dancing on Thursday night, and you could do a small play on Friday and Saturday, you could do a buffet lunch on Sunday, rather than have it be dedicated to one kind of venue, you could offer it up to all kinds of folks,” Nelson said.
The playhouse was last used as such sometime in the 1940s, he believes. Many folks in town don’t know about it.
