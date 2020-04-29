A school-wide conference, during which seniors get to present capstone projects, has been preserved at Rutland High School and will happen today. But there will be changes familiar to those responding to the effort to “flatten the curve” of the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The Global Issues Network conference today will be the seventh annual event at Rutland High School. The theme of equity and inclusivity, has been added to the name of the 2020 event, “GIN-clusivity.”
The keynote speaker, Bor Yang, executive director of the Vermont Human Rights Commission, will address students, including students from other high schools, who have been invited to participate, and lead a workshop, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on implicit bias training.
After the keynote, seniors will present results of their capstone projects, something unique for all of them, which allows them to pursue subjects in which they have a particular interest.
Marsha Cassel, a world languages teacher and one of the co-facilitators for GIN-clusivity, called GIN “one of the first things that we will have done as a school community to unite us since the doors closed.”
“We’ll all be experiencing this together at the same time. Maybe not face to face but it will be kind of a unifying experience for us as a school,” she said.
But it almost didn’t happen. The keynote address at GIN has always been given to a crowded gymnasium and during the afternoon, the hallways are bustling with students from RHS or other school.
Isabella DeCandio, a junior at RHS from Rutland, is serving as webmaster for the event.
“It’s not too bad for me. It’s just a little bit more copying and pasting. Getting our ducks in a row as far as getting students to record their Capstones, getting a link, getting it on the website, getting a description. It’s just a little bit more. It’s not too difficult. But I think it’s working out pretty well so far,” she said.
The solution meant Yang will speak to an empty gymnasium while students watch the live speech through Zoom, Facebook or YouTube. Yang’s workshop will also be live but viewed by students remotely.
Most of the about 50 Capstone presentations have been recorded. Students are asked to view three or take part in Yang’s workshop and watch two others. As in past years, all regularly scheduled classes are suspended for Thursday and all RHS students are expected to take part in GIN.
The Global Village Discussion Groups from 2 to 3 p.m. will also be live but also with remote attendance.
“We’re going to unpack the day and kind of debrief about what we heard in both the Capstone sessions and from the keynote speaker and wrestle with equity and equality. Where we would put our resources and how we feel. Really get into some profound, uncomfortable but respectful conversations about how we feel about taking action and making a difference about inequities in our society,” Cassel said.
Cassel said student interest and the work by the RHS IT team saved GIN this year.
“The kids who planned this, like everybody else, were disappointed in the face of school closures. … People were mourning last games, athletic seasons, canceled concerts, trips and so the GIN was just one more disappointment that we had built up for and anticipated and were going to have to let go of. However, it just started to sort of percolate,” she said.
Cassel said members of he high school’s IT team were proactive in suggesting GIN could be done virtually.
“The folks in IT and the folks in admin started embracing how we might be able to continue and then we put that out and we brainstormed and came together and the kids got on board and were kind of excited,” she said.
DeCandio added that one thing she learned from the experience is how important it is as a student to check your email.
According to Cassel, RHS staff have invited any Vermont high school students to attend GIN-clusivity and even present a project if the student has an interest. She said some schools, before the stay-at-home orders, were planning to attend. She said she didn’t know what other schools may participate in the virtual conference now that remote attendance is an option.
