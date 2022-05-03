A judge has rejected the request of a Rutland man to be granted youthful offender status in the manslaughter case that resulted from what he said was an accidental shooting that happened in April 2021 when the man was 18.
Kahliq Richardson, 19, was charged in Rutland criminal court with a felony count of manslaughter after the April 3, 2021, death of Jonah Pandiani, of Rutland.
Richardson pleaded not guilty.
Through his attorney, Robert Kaplan, Richardson requested the case be moved from criminal court to family court and he be treated as a youthful offender, a change in status which was possible because of Richardson’s age.
At a hearing on April 22, Kaplan and Travis Weaver, a deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, made their arguments.
Kaplan asked Judge Howard Kalfus to move the case to family court, while Weaver asked the judge to reject the request.
In a three-page ruling, Kalfus said he was rejecting Richardson’s request because he believed there was no way to safely protect the public if Richardson was treated as a youthful offender.
In April 2021, police said their investigation found that Richardson and Pandiani were hanging out in a friend’s room at what was then the Quality Inn in the early morning.
Several witnesses told police Richardson had been “showboating” with a 9 mm pistol before Pandiani’s death.
Richardson told police he was high, having smoked crack cocaine, according to a police affidavit. Richardson said Pandiani asked to see the gun and it went off as he handed it over. Richardson told police he dropped the gun and fled.
Police said he turned himself in at the police station later the same day.
Richardson is awaiting sentencing on a federal charge filed because Richardson had a gun although he had been served with a relief from abuse order issued by a judge. He could be sentenced to up to 10 years in that case. In the ruling, Kalfus called the incident a “tragic and horrifying case.”
He described the events leading up to the shooting and noted that Richardson, despite the relief from abuse order, was “so brazen as to post, on social media, a video of himself with that gun.”
The autopsy of Pandiani found the bullet that killed him was fired downward and into the back of Pandiani’s head.
“There is no indication that Mr. Richardson intended to shoot Mr. Pandiani. This was, at minimum, an extraordinarily reckless act, however. At 18 years old, he knew or should have known the risks associated with firearms,” Kalfus wrote.
The judge said he was mindful of testimony on April 22 from Richardson’s parents who both said their son was more mature and less impulsive than he was a year ago.
However, he said he had to balance that input against the evidence presented about the circumstances of Pandiani’s death.
“That any individual could play with a loaded handgun while under the influence of illicit drugs and while being prohibited from even possessing the weapon, post a video of himself doing so and then shoot his friend in the back of the head represents a profound deviation from acceptable or justifiable behavior. We are all taught from a very young age of the dangers of guns,” Kalfus said.
Kalfus noted that a woman with whom Richardson had a relationship, while both were teenagers, said he had pointed a BB gun at her. She said she knew it was a BB gun but said she also knew she could be hurt if he accidentally used it.
“Unlike acts of aggression aimed at a specific individual, carelessness involving a firearm places at risk all those in the immediate vicinity and even those further away,” he said.
Kalfus also pointed out that Richardson could be prohibited from owning a gun for as long as the rest of his life if he’s convicted in criminal court but the family court could impose no restrictions that last beyond Richardson turning 22, less than three years from now.
“Accordingly, the Court cannot find that public safety can be protected if Mr. Richardson is treated as a youthful offender in this case. The behaviors that lead to Mr. Pandiani’s death require more than just the three years of services and supervision that youthful offender status could provide,” Kalfus said.
The Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the decision. A call to Kaplan’s office requesting comment was not returned before deadline on Monday.
The manslaughter charge against Richardson, who has been released from custody, carries a minimum one-year sentence and a maximum of 15 years in prison if Richardson is convicted.
