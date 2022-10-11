BURLINGTON — A Rutland man whom police say fatally shot his friend in a local motel will remain in federal custody after he tested positive for drugs multiple times while free on pre-trial conditions.
Kahliq Ali Richardson, 19, of River Street, appeared briefly in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Tuesday for a virtual hearing from the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
Defense lawyer Mark Kaplan, of Burlington, said his client, Richardson, was denying the claim that he had been involved in “repeated drug use,” but would agree to detention.
Senior Judge William K. Sessions III questioned whether the new charge could be resolved at the same time as the pending state manslaughter charge and a federal indictment on a gun charge.
Kaplan said he hopes he can push all the cases along. Kaplan’s son represents Richardson on the manslaughter charge, which remains pending.
The senior Kaplan represents Richardson on the federal charge of possession of a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun on April 3, 2021, after using cocaine and marijuana. Richardson pleaded guilty in federal court and is awaiting sentencing.
Richardson was initially charged in state court with manslaughter in the fatal shooting Jonah Pandiani, 19, at the Quality Inn in Rutland.
Pandiani died instantly from a gunshot wound to the top of his head while seated, records show. Richardson had bought the gun from the “black market” and the serial numbers had been obliterated, records show.
Acting Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan made a plea offer about a month ago in an effort to help resolve the criminal case in state court.
It followed a delay requested during an Aug. 15 hearing that the federal sentencing be postponed until a so-called “Global Resolution” for his federal and state charges could be resolved.
Now Richardson has added a new federal charge with his repeated drug use, officials said.
It is unclear how many times, places and what drugs Richardson has been reportedly using.
The request to jail him came from the U.S. Probation Office, and paperwork that it shared with the judge is considered confidential.
A court spokesperson confirmed the public was prohibited from seeing the specifics on why the U.S. Marshals Service was asked to jail Richardson late last week.
Sessions agreed to a one-month delay in August, but it is now stretching to two months.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy Fuller has asked for five years in federal prison on the gun charge. It is unclear how much more time could be added for the new drug case.
If a settlement is not reached in the manslaughter charge, both sides have indicated to the state court they would be ready for trial, if necessary, by mid-December.
A state judge agreed to release Richardson back into the community on strict conditions during his April 2021 arraignment.
Federal authorities arrested Richardson later that day on two gun charges: unlawful possession of a firearm while being a regular user of drugs, and having a gun in violation of a relief from abuse ordered obtained by his then-girlfriend.
He later admitted to one count.
