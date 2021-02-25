A number of candidates seeking office on Town Meeting Day have been endorsed by Rights & Democracy Vermont, an activist organization that seeks to diminish the power of money in politics and encourages residents to demand elected officials uphold their rights.
“We are really based on the premise of using grass-roots power to help our most impacted and marginalized communities move from the outskirts of power into the seats and the center of the place where decisions are being made about their very lives,” said Kiah Morris, movement politics director for Rights and Democracy Vermont.
Moreover, the organization covers New Hampshire, which has its own members and its own chapter. The members in each state decide the best tactics to reach voters and serve the organization's goals which include equity, justice, accountability and transparency and climate justice.
Morris said their activities include activism, advocacy and lobbying “from the municipal up to the federal level.”
“As an organization, we've been really focused on trying to do deep community outreach and conversation to find out which are the issues that have the most importance to those members of the community," she said.
Although the organization is active only in Vermont and New Hampshire, it is partnered with national organizations People's Action and the Center for Popular Democracy. Morris said those partners have given the New England organization a “seat at the table” since the beginning in discussions around the Green New Deal.
Rights & Democracy is also part of a regional consortium — the Renew New England Alliance.
While not a political party, Morris said Rights & Democracy, or R&D, is an endorsing entity and members can “lift up candidates that they feel are important to them, that will hold their values, that will reflect their voices (and) that will work collaboratively.”
Morris said the majority of candidates earning endorsements are Progressives or Democrats, but there are also Independents. She said R&D maintains a relationship with elected officials who were endorsed because “the real goal is for us to be able to see it and to be it so we see ourselves in those spaces.”
She said it's not unusual to get applications from Republicans for endorsement because there are issues in common for GOP candidates and R&D.
“We just have different approaches to that work,” Morris said.
The R&D leadership asks questions not just about issues, but deeper questions about the candidates' “connectivity back to the community,” Morris said.
“How does your platform and your policy proposals that you want to come forth with, your vision of yourself as an elected official, how will that shift the experiences of our elderly, of our BIPOC, of our LGBTQIA, the youth, the poor and working poor? How will this fundamentally shift the quality of life for those who identify as immigrants or new Americans in this state? These are the things that we're asking,” she said.
This year's endorsed town meeting candidates in Rutland County include Alexandra “Allie” Breyer, running for Brandon Select Board, Maria French who is seeking another term on the School Board of the Mill River Unified Union School District and first-time candidate Thomas Franco, who is running for a place on the Rutland City Board of Aldermen.
Franco said he and his partner, who grew up in Killington, moved to Rutland and he thought it was important to run for office.
“It was really clear to us, coming here to Rutland, seeing that we are at a turning point in our city's history. We are picking a direction that we want to go in moving forward and for me, it's critical that we have a diverse set of experiences represented in those conversations. I haven't seen that so far,” he said.
Franco said he looked for an endorsement from R&D because he wanted to work with “folks who were doing the hard work already to make the area inclusive and equitable.”
“Essentially, they elevate candidates. They provide a platform, they communicate the endorsement through social media and their email list serve and they really are connecting you with other folks who similarly have this mission to move the city forward,” he said.
The only Washington County candidate with the endorsement is Teddy Waszazak who is running for a seat in Ward 2 for the Barre City Council.
Morris said she believed one of the most important things R&D does is help to educate people who may not have ever held office or gotten involved, see the opportunities for engagement. In 2016, several Vermonters went to Washington, D.C., to support heath care, which was “under siege.” Several of them stayed involved and learned how to “step into their voice.”
“Now today, the fruits of that are many of these folks are standing up as actual candidates themselves and getting into elected seats of power,” she said.
Rep. Stephanie Zak Jerome, a Democrat who represents Brandon, Pittsford and Sudbury, is serving her second term.
She said R&D contacted her. She said she accepted the endorsement because she believes she and R&D share similar values.
“They have this sort of broad, overarching view. They want a Vermont that works for all of us and not just a select few. I feel that same way too. Vermont's a broad umbrella so these basic values, a livable wage, affordable health care, a good education, a right to retire with security, all those things I believe in, they believe in too. It's a pretty good fit,” she said.
R&D is a nonprofit social welfare organization.
