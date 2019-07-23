A small road collapse around the highway bend near Thomas Dairy sent a paving vehicle rolling down on its side into the adjacent meadow off Route 7 in Rutland Town on Tuesday afternoon, according to Rutland Town Fire Chief Christopher Clark.
“The tank was punctured, but it was non-toxic stuff,” Clark said. “We called the hazmat team but they didn't feel the need for a response.”
The call came in at 12:03 p.m. and firefighters arrived on-scene 10 minutes later to find the operator of the truck, Bennington resident Rickey Jepson, 60, awake, unharmed and outside of the cab of the construction vehicle, according to GPI Chief Inspector Earl Kingsbury and a release from Trooper Steven Schutt.
The vehicle had been traveling south on Route 7 spraying emulsifier on the road for the scheduled paving project slated to be completed by November, Kingsbury said.
A portion of the road shoulder gave way under the truck's tires, causing the truck to roll down off the side of the road into the field, Kingsbury said.
Two engines and two utility vehicles from the Rutland Town Fire Department attended the scene, along with state police and the Rutland County Sheriff's Department. Traffic was redirected to make space for the removal of the truck which belonged to Fuller Sand and Gravel, Clark said.
“It did roll over, so the cab was pretty damaged,” Clark said.
State consultants from GPI said the internationally-manufactured vehicle, which had been spraying the old pavement to adhere the new pavement layer, was probably totaled in the accident, but the bigger hassle would be getting another truck in to substitute during the high-activity paving season when all trucks are already occupied.
“We'll fix what's there, kind of to match what's already there (of the road),” Kingsbury said, before declining to comment on what further repairs would be done to Route 7.
