CLARENDON — An abundance of wet weather this summer means the Route 103 paving project won’t be done until spring.
Natalie Boyle, project outreach coordinator with EIV Technical Services, a firm that does public outreach for the Vermont Department of Transportation (VTrans), said last week that the paving project on Route 103 between Rockingham and Clarendon has entered a “winter shutdown” phase and will resume in the spring. The project was originally slated to be complete before winter.
“It’s complete up through Chester,” she said, adding that the 42-mile project only needs another 14 miles of work, however air and road temperatures have finally dipped below the level required for paving.
“If it’s raining, they can’t pave, if it’s wet they can’t pave,” she said.
It rained many days this summer and fall, Boyle said. Furthermore, the days in between rains were cloudy and overcast so the roads wouldn’t dry out.
To prepare the road for winter, Boyle said, some additional work will be done in the coming weeks. This will allow people to use the road normally, access driveways and let road crews plow it and drop sand and salt.
The Rockingham-Clarendon project is a VTrans project budgeted for $9,493,487, she said. Pike Industries is the lead contractor.
Boyle said a few other paving projects elsewhere in Vermont had to be carried over to spring for the same reason as Rockingham-Clarendon. Many other projects, such as the Route 7/Route 9 paving in Bennington, Route 7A/Route 30 in Manchester, Route 116 in Middlebury and Route 100 through Waterbury and Stowe, simply took longer than expected, though they either are, or will be, finished before winter.
Boyle said contractors get credited for days the weather won’t let them work.
Brent Curtis, public outreach coordinator for VTrans, writes a weekly column called “On the Road,” which details road projects across the state. According to his Nov. 5 entry, the paving project on Route 30 in Jamaica and Winhall is preparing to shut down for the winter in mid-November.
