BRANDON — After dismissing the town animal control officer a few weeks ago, the Select Board was asked during its Monday meeting to clarify the role.
“I’m trying to understand, it feels deeply unfortunate that we let Margaret go; she was definitely the best ACO we’ve had in town,” said Allie Breyer, a Brandon resident who is running for a one-year seat on the Select Board. “So as an animal lover and as a small-farm rescue, it’s just really important to me that we’re thinking about this and talking about animal rights and welfare in our town.”
On Jan. 11, the board voted 3-2 to dismiss Margaret Kahrs, who’d been appointed animal control officer for Brandon early in the previous year. While Kahrs was serving, the board developed a new animal control ordinance.
Select Board Chairman Seth Hopkins, who voted in favor of removing Kahrs, said it was largely because the role she had envisioned was not the same as the one the board had in mind.
Kahrs told the Herald that, as well, adding that the board’s view of her role was more limited than what she had in mind, however, she said she also had issues working with police. According to Kahrs, they weren’t as responsive as they should have been, and she believes her raising concerns is what led to her being let go. The job pays a $6,000 yearly stipend.
After Kahrs was let go, the board appointed an interim animal control officer, Tim Kingston, while it searches for a permanent replacement.
Breyer said she was under the impression that the new ordinance gave the ACO more discretion and leeway in dealing with animal welfare matters, especially on farms. She wished for some clarity over the Agency of Agriculture’s role in these complaints.
Hopkins said there was an animal neglect complaint in December during which the Agency of Agriculture sent an animal welfare specialist to work with town police on the investigation. The agency investigator determined the animals were in good health with access to what they needed to stay that way. Hopkins said the complaint was taken seriously and its handling respected everyone’s rights, including those of the animals.
“So to my thinking, that’s a good example of how it should work in terms of animal welfare in Brandon,” he said.
How the agency determines what’s a farm is part of the new ordinance’s appendix. Brandon Police Chief Christopher Brickell, in response to more discussion about farm animals as opposed to pets, said there’s sometimes a difference between what is legally considered a farm and what passing observers would call a farm.
He said the law requires police to consult first with the Agency of Agriculture when there’s a complaint about animal welfare on a farm.
Brandon resident Mei Mei Brown said she would like assurance from the board that what’s in the animal control ordinance will be followed through, and that the ACO job will be a proactive position — not a reactive one.
“Just like everything else we do in this town, we have become proactive and ready for tomorrow, and I think if we allow the ACO to just become reactive, we would be taking a huge step backwards in animal welfare,” she said.
Just how proactive or reactive the ACO should be became the topic of the debate, getting slightly tense. Hopkins said he doesn’t wish to have a proactive ACO, but a responsive one.
“If he or she receives a complaint, I would like the animal control officer to respond swiftly and seriously, as I believe happened in the December case that I alluded to, but I do not want animal control officers driving around town looking for problems, opening gates, doing things like that,” said Hopkins.
“So you’re not concerned about animals that can not speak for themselves when they might be in distress?” said Brown.
“That’s nothing close to what I said, you just put words in my mouth; that’s nothing close to what I said,” Hopkins responded.
Brown said that’s what he was implying, and expressed her concern than a less than proactive approach would lead to greater problems.
Selectman Tim Guiles, who voted against releasing Kahrs, said he sees both sides and wants an ACO who is attentive and responsive, not intrusive. He likened it to the rules around police officers and how they go about patrols and investigations.
“I’m looking for that legitimate middle ground where we have an animal control officer who has a heightened awareness of animal welfare and observes our community and pays attention,” he said.
