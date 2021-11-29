BENSON — Route 22A will be getting some attention from the Agency of Transportation in the spring, with bigger projects to follow.
Jesse Devlin, highway safety and design program manager at AOT, said the project ready to begin when the weather warms is a resurfacing job that will cover 15 miles between the north side of Fair Haven village to Route 73 in Orwell. It’s expected to cost around $5 million.
“So this project is a pretty straightforward paving job and it’s going to be confined within the footprint of the existing roadway, but it is going to get rid of the rutting and potholes, those types of issues that are encountered on the roadway,” he said.
While that’s good news, locals want to see more, and they want to see it sooner, according to Cheryl Murray, chairwoman of the Benson Planning Commission and the town’s representative to the Rutland Region Transportation Advisory Committee.
Besides some patching, these sections of Route 22A haven’t seen work done to them in decades, said Murray. Between the narrow shoulders, narrow road width, bumps and bad sight lines, the road has been dangerous, she said.
“I had a flat tire once and I drove it for three quarters of a mile until I could get in somebody’s driveway, because I was afraid to stop on 22A at night,” she said.
In the past year, she said, the towns of Benson, Orwell and Shoreham have all sent letters to the AOT and Office of the Governor urging quick action.
She noted a recent crash on Route 22A in West Haven that killed a student at Fair Haven Union High School, adding that such crashes, and trucks going off the road or getting stuck, has been a recurring problem over the decades.
Plowing the narrow portions of the road has been treacherous, as well, not to mention issues when people are pulled over for speeding or, like in her case, have to stop on the shoulder to fix a flat, she added.
Making things worse, she said, have been heavy trucks taking Route 22A instead of Route 7.
The paving project scheduled for 2022 should calm people somewhat, she said, but the bigger issues will remain. Murray said the road widening work, according to AOT, has been divided into three segments and is in the earliest planning stages.
“The problem people around here have is you’re finally talking about doing something but now you’re telling us we’re still five years out? It’s kind of crazy,” she said.
Devlin said the more involved projects won’t be going out to bid until 2025.
They involve a great deal of environmental permitting, which can take years, plus there will be right-of-way issues to navigate, another multi-year process.
“The paving next year, I think a lot of people see that as putting lipstick on a pig,” said Murray. “Because it’s still going to have bad lines of sight, it’s still going to be too narrow, it’s going to have all the problems it has now except for hopefully some of the shoulder issues where the shoulder is crumbling.”
Devon Neary, transportation planner at the Rutland County Regional Planning Commission, said there was a meeting in mid-November between the Rutland TAC, its Addison County counterpart, and AOT, about Route 22A.
“One thing we’ve seen from VTrans is a real commitment to not only listening to the western Rutland County towns, but trying to respond to their issues quickly,” he said. “I’ve personally never seen VTrans move this quickly to address a concern between the fill project this November, which was complicated because it was cold, to dedicating to repave next year to sort of bridge the gap until the widening project.”
He went on: “So they’re planning to spend a lot of money on 22A to make it a lot better and safer for our western Rutland County towns which is great, because it’s a really important not only commuter route for our local towns, but a commercial trucking route for the entire region and state.”
He said the TAC will keep working with AOT to monitor progress of the work being done there.
As to why this is all happening now, Devlin said the AOT has a lot of needs to balance.
“In terms of selecting projects, there are a lot of needs across the state and we do have an asset management group that tries to identify the right treatments on roadways at the right time,” he said, adding that there’s another 20-mile project along Route 73 being reviewed.
“There is a focus on this roadway and a significant investment that is coming,” he said.
