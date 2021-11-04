PITTSFORD — The town and several townspeople say they are not happy with the Agency of Transportation’s plans for a bridge replacement near the intersection of routes 7 and 3.
The bridge itself isn’t the issue, it’s the surrounding work that’s drawn people’s concern, said Town Manager John Haverstock.
A four-hour long Act 250 hearing was held for the project on Oct. 27, which included a site visit beforehand.
The AOT’s application is being heard by the District 8 Environmental Commission, which oversees projects in Bennington County. It consists of Richard Kobik, Don Miller and Michael McDonough. It’s hearing the application because of conflicts of interest with the project and members of the District 1 Environmental Commission, which consists of John Casella, Devon Fuller and Mary Shaw.
Haverstock said he attended the hearing and felt the commission was attentive and properly receptive to hearing people’s concerns. It’s not known when the commission will issue a decision.
According to Kobik, the hearing was requested by attorney James Goss, representing Richard Conway and Sandra Conway, of ASHMAL Properties LLC. They want the commission to look at the project’s impacts on water quality, erosion, traffic safety and public infrastructure.
Haverstock said the AOT, in 2015, released a plan for the bridge project that town officials and most residents were happy with, however, this apparently had been released in error. The Act 250 application for the newer version of the project was filed in September 2020.
“The difference primarily is it removes the slip lane from Route 7 south to Vermont Route 3; and it removes the green island that some people view as historic and others view as a helpful kind of safety spot to kind of hangout while you’re halfway across between Route 3 and Oxbow (Road) on the far side,” said Haverstock.
The Planning Commission has sent a letter to the commission saying it’s against the new design and wants the 2015 version to be used instead, said Planning Commission member Mike Norris.
Norris said the new plan puts the passing lane further north, into the village. Given the hill to the south, it’s feared this will lead to people, especially trucks, speeding up sooner.
Norris said the intersection is reasonably safe, but he fears the new design will make it more dangerous.
No one is against the bridge being replaced, he said; they simply have concerns about the changes proposed to the way the road currently is.
A tentative date for the project to begin is May 2022, said Haverstock, but given the permitting process it’s hard to tell.
“They’re going to entertain further written submissions and then allow opposing sides to rebut those, and then begin deliberations and then issue a decision,” he said, speaking of the District Commission. “I had asked them for an approximate time table, but they simply didn’t want to hazard a guess.”
