PITTSFORD — Route 7 near Kendall Hill Road is closed because of a crash.
The Department of Public Safety announced that the road was closed shortly after noon. Traffic was being routed around West Creek Road as of 3:30 p.m. The road is expected to remain closed for an “extended period of time,” according to DPS.
More information will be shared as it becomes available.
