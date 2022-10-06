About a year ago, members of the Board of Aldermen started asking questions about the Rutland Redevelopment Authority.
That questioning turned into a full-blown challenge this week as Alderman Thomas Franco tried to introduce a motion to effectively remove RRA Executive Director Brennan Duffy. Procedural maneuvering kept it from coming to a vote Monday night, but the future of the RRA is clearly on the city’s agenda.
The RRA is an independent organization — though it has an office in City Hall and a board of directors appointed by the mayor — tasked with overseeing the city’s economic development efforts. It handles grant administration, oversees the city’s business incentive programs and partners with similarly tasked regional organizations.
Alderman Chris Ettori has been an outspoken critic of the organization for some time and attempted to torpedo a Maple Street redevelopment project to get his complaints about the lack of a strategic housing plan in the city taken seriously. However, Ettori had trouble winning and keeping fellow board members — including Franco — on his side in that specific effort.
Franco, however, said this week he has analyzed several quarterly reports and found the RRA’s work wanting. With the exception of grant administration, Franco argues that the majority of projects in which the RRA claimed involvement were effectively being done by other organizations. On top of that, Franco and allies argue the RRA takes a passive role rather than seeking out and trying to organize development projects.
Mayor David Allaire said Monday he had not had enough time prior to the meeting to fully consider the issues. Later in the week, Allaire had less to say about the merits of the complaints than he did how they were raised.
Major issues typically go through a committee process before being aired before the full board, but Franco sought to have the board’s rules suspended, which would allow the proposal to be debated and voted on that night. Duffy, who was home sick, was not at the meeting, though he defended his record in an interview the following day.
“I was certainly concerned about the procedure and process, or lack thereof,” Allaire said. “Not to afford the person who was under the microscope a chance to respond, that wasn’t right.”
Board President Michael Doenges said he can see some merit in those concerns.
“I do see a perspective, 100%,” he said. “I was surprised there was a rules suspension, but it was voted down.”
Doenges said Franco was acting out of frustration at trying to get a response from the RRA, which is where the narrative gets tricky.
Edward Clark, chairman of the RRA’s board of directors, also said he did not see where the RRA was doing anything wrong.
“I think it’s just one person’s opinion; and I think the RRA does a lot of good work in the city,” Clark said. “If they aren’t lining up with what the aldermen want to see, it would be nice to have some feedback to that effect from the aldermen.”
Clark has been the board’s chair for less than a year, but he has been involved in the organization at least since 2010, when it was reorganized and re-tasked after the city’s leadership decided its previous incarnation wasn’t working out.
“I think we’ve settled into how things have been working,” Clark said. “I think if it is the desire of the aldermen we come up with a more comprehensive plan, overall, for the development of the city, I think that would be a good idea.”
Clark said he had not heard from the aldermen in general or from Franco, who represents the aldermen on the RRA board, in particular.
“He’s been to, like, three or four meetings,” Clark said. “If concerns were voiced, it was dribs and drabs, and the next thing you know is, we have to defund the whole RRA because it’s not working.”
Doenges, however, pointed out that several board members have been questioning the RRA for a year.
Last fall, as part of a three-year “look-in” called for by the city’s contract with the RRA, the board submitted questions trying to put numbers to the RRA’s accomplishments. Then-chair David Cooper bristled at the questioning, saying the organization was “under attack both inside and outside” by people with “underlying agendas.”
During a Board of Aldermen meeting in July, when Franco pressed Duffy for specifics about the city’s “municipal development plan,” Duffy responded, “I don’t want to argue with you in a public forum.”
“In discussions with Franco, he has tried to bring stuff up with the RRA several times,” Doenges said. “He’s been given the Heisman, the strong arm.”
All of this is complicated by the fact that the city is going into a mayoral election year. Allaire has said he will seek reelection, and Doenges and Ettori have both stated their intention to challenge him. Allegations of playing politics were quick to surface. Clark said the political dimension was part of why he did not go to the aldermanic meeting on Monday after Franco told him the proposal would come up.
“What was I going to do?” he asked. “Get into a debate in a political theater? We are an apolitical board. ... I have no desire to go to a Board of Aldermen meeting and be put in a position of defense. Why should anyone have to defend? That’s counter-productive. ... It should be this is what we need to go forward? Why are we setting up a battle?”
Not too long ago, in a much more fraught election year, the Board of Aldermen effectively voted to defund the fire department over controversial restructuring plan put forward by then-mayor Christopher Louras, though the funding was ultimately restored before the budget went to the voters.
The board can remove items from the mayor’s proposed budget but cannot add them.
“It would be a shame,” Allaire said of the prospect of the board forcing the issue by cutting money from the RRA during the budget process. “If they are thinking to defund the RRA, I haven’t heard a single proposal that would take its place. Not having someone doing economic development for the city, a lot of projects would fall by the wayside.”
Doenges said he does not believe it will come to that.
“There’s not a single one of us that wants to eliminate funds for economic development,” he said. “Every single one of us understands economic development is critical to the city. How it is allocated may be the decision. ... It’s not that we want to dig on Brennan. It’s not the direction we want to go in.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.