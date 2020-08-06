In Vermont, hospitals file an annual budget for approval by the Green Mountain Care Board, but this year, the Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems is calling the filings “recovery budgets,” as a result of the pandemic response.
Across the state, Vermont’s hospitals are suffering from a “double whammy,” which caused a collective loss of more than $200 million through the middle of 2020, according to Jeff Tieman, president and CEO of the hospital association known as VAHHS.
“Hospitals in Vermont, as they are around the country, are continuing to manage and recover from the financial distress caused by all the unexpected factors that came with COVID-19 including, most predominantly a drop in revenue when we stopped doing elective procedures and a correlating increase in expenses to make sure we could manage the new procedures and equipment and supply of PPE (personal protective equipment) that was needed,” he said.
Claudio Fort, president and CEO of Rutland Regional Medical Center, said Vermont hospitals received federal relief money but said Rutland, at least, was not made whole by what was provided by the federal government.
The budget submitted by RRMC last week projects that the hospital will not perform as many procedures as last year, partially because COVID screening steps slow down the ability to process people through the health care system, a reduction of $20 million in revenue compared to the 2019 budget.
To make up for the loss of revenue, Rutland Regional officials have applied for a 6% increase in rates and prices.
Fort said last year, the request was for an increase of less than 3%. He said it had been many years since the hospital had asked for an increase as high as this year’s request.
Fort estimated Rutland’s rate increase request was about in the middle of what Vermont hospitals are submitting this year.
The budget also addresses the expected revenue decrease through cost cutting, like reductions in staff, cuts to supply costs and the use of staff nurses instead of hiring more expensive temporary nursing staff.
In April, about 150 employees, or almost 9% of the staff was put on unpaid furlough. Fort said Tuesday that about 40 of those positions are not expected to come back and have been removed from the proposed budget.
The change in staffing doesn’t mean a total savings for RRMC. Fort said COVID had required a “new class of employees,” called access control personnel, includes people screening at the front doors for anyone who might be sick or not wearing the proper PPE as well as expanded security staff.
The capital budget, for reinvesting in facilities and equipment, is generally about $15 million but the proposed budget is about $12 million for capital expenses. Next year’s biggest expected expense is the replacement of an MRI machine that is estimated to cost $2 million to $3 million.
Overall, the changes are expected to reduce costs by about $13 million in the proposed budget as compared to the current budget.
The proposed budget is also different because while Rutland Regional generally operates with a 2.5% operating margin, this year the proposed margin is about 0.7%. Fort called it “almost at break even, just slightly in the black.”
With all the changes at Rutland and other hospitals in similar situations, Fort said the term “recovery budget” also made sense because Vermont hospitals were still in the process of recovery.
“It’s an uncertain recovery because we do not know what the next six months to a year holds for us and especially the fall,” he said.
While the Rutland hospital was in a position of “relative strength” before the pandemic, according to Fort, the needs of responding to COVID-involved spending at a time when income has dropped severely.
“We didn’t just sit back and wait for someone to help us. We kind of took matters in our own hands and said, ‘Listen, we’ve got to mobilize, we’ve got to protect our staff and the patients,’” Fort said.
Judy Fox, hospital CFO, aggressively sought out funding sources, increased lines of credit and assured liquidity, Fort said, and those steps helped sustain the hospital during the initial pandemic response.
With continued uncertainty, administrators, realizing they couldn’t count on the timely return of revenue, cut costs where they could, freezing or reducing salaries for doctors and administrators, and reduced staffing
In Vermont, hospital budget presentations to the Green Mountain Care Board (GMCB) are open to the public.
The presentation of the Rutland Regional budget will be from 8:30 until 10:45 a.m. Aug. 18. The meeting will be conducted remotely. The call-in number is 828-7667 and the dial-in number is 586-904-153#.
Go to tinyurl.com/y6hro9ys to join the meeting via the Microsoft Teams application. Attendees are asked to hit the mute button on their devices unless they are speaking to the presenters or the GMCB.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.