With home testing tests for COVID now available, there may be some questions about the difference between tests and what to do if a test provides a positive result.
Dr. Rick Hildebrant, chief medical information officer and director of hospital medicine at Rutland Regional Medical Center, offers some guidance.
“I think there's a lot of confusion about, 'What exactly is an antigen test versus a PCR test?' I think other than the fact that people know you can do an antigen test at home and a PCR test requires a lab, people don't oftentimes understand exactly how the technology works,” he said.
A polymerase chain reaction test, or PCR test, collects nuclear material from the test subject's nose, which is placed into a machine that causes the sample to divide and multiply. After multiple cycles, the sample is exponentially increased so it can be tested for the presence of COVID-19.
The antigen tests, which can be done at home, detects proteins made by COVID. When the patient conducting a test adds the analyzer liquid, or dips the sample into the solution, antibodies against those proteins that are in the solution will light up the strip and alert to the presence of COVID.
Hildebrant said a person getting tested needs to understand the differences. The PCR tests will detect the presence of COVID when the virus is active but can also give a positive result weeks or even months after the COVID is active.
The antigen tests tend only to show a positive result if the patient has an active case of COVID because the test has to pick up a large number of the protein particles.
However, because the home test doesn't send the sample through a machine that multiplies what's collected, the antigen test can miss an active case, especially in a patients with low or no symptoms.
Some health care professionals recommend multiple antigen tests to be sure a negative initial test is accurate, Hildebrant said.
A patient with more pronounced symptoms may want to get a PCR test, while a home test may be sufficient for someone with mild symptoms or someone who needs ongoing tests like staff members at a nursing home.
The antigen test, however, might come back positive and the patient who ran the test may not have a medical provider easily available to ask, “What do I do now?”
“It's complicated. I completely understand how a lot of people are confused by this,” Hildebrant said.
While false negatives can happen, the doctor said false positives are unlikely, so a person with a positive test has to consider next steps. Hildebrant encourages patients to think about three arenas in which they would need to respond.
First, the patient should consider what to do for his or her own health. Hildebrant said the person with a positive test should contact their own doctor, if they have someone they see regularly. The person also can call 211 to be connected with a doctor who can help.
The patient should monitor any symptoms, although Hildebrant noted the number of symptoms can be “very broad” to include anything as mild as a runny nose and a sore throat, to so severe the patients requires hospitalization.
“I would encourage people to just monitor their symptoms, check their temperatures, make sure they can breathe and eat and drink and sleep and they're urinating. ... That all of (those factors are) going OK. Keep in contact with your primary care doctor or your doctors. That's the primary initiative,” he said.
If symptoms get bad enough, go to the hospital, Hildebrant advised.
He said he advises people to contact their doctor because some, who are in general good health, may come though COVID with relative ease but older people, patients with other conditions or those whose immune system may be compromised, may benefit from treatments designed to prevent severe COVID, either monoclonal antibodies or Remdesivir, an anti-viral agent.
Second, the patient should consider protection for families or loved ones with whom they share living space. Hildebrant acknowledged these efforts “can be challenging.”
“Generally, people live in close quarters with their family and they want to keep their family safe. They don't want to expose their family to COVID,” he said.
The most important step, according to Hildebrant, is isolation, which “frankly is hard.”
“It means going into a separate space in your house where you don't have contact with the rest of your family, specifically you want to have a separate bathroom,” he said.
COVID can be spread through secretions that include human waste. The person with COVID should wash their own bathroom with bleach daily.
The COVID patient should dine separately and wash their utensils after, avoid contact with others without both people masking and not leave the home except for medical appointments.
Third, the person with COVID should consider steps to protect society, which Hildebrant described as coworkers, friends and others the person sees regularly.
“Stay home,” he said. “It's number one and the most important thing. Don't expose people after you test positive by going out into the community.”
Another “challenging” suggestion, according to Hildebrant, is notifying people who qualify as “close contacts,” who are defined as people with whom you spent more than 15 minutes, at one time or cumulatively, and at less than six feet apart without full personal protective equipment, that they may have been exposed to COVID.
For the larger Rutland County community, Hildebrant said those who learned they had COVID through a home test should report the results to the Vermont Department of Health so the state can track the spread of the disease through the area. The state uses the information in creating policies to protect the community.
Positive test can be reported online at tinyurl.com/5xkpajv4 using the form provided by the health department.
Hildebrant pointed out the best way to prevent having to respond to a case of COVID is to be vaccinated and get a booster when appropriate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.