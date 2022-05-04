Information from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest Rutland County is seeing a low rate of COVID-19 spread but a Rutland Regional Medical Center doctor said on Tuesday he expects that could change very soon and very quickly.
Information from the CDC said half of Vermont’s counties, including Washington, Chittenden and Bennington counties, have high community levels of COVID while Rutland, along with Windham and Essex counties, were rated as low levels.
But Dr. Rick Hildebrant, chief medical information officer and director of hospital medicine at RRMC, said “that’s not going to be the case for long.”
“We have red zones not just in Vermont, but on the New York side as well with significant transmission all around us. We are seeing our transmission rates increasing dramatically, we just have yet to cross the threshold into the high transmission category. I think it’s exceedingly likely that we will see our county change into a high transmission county in the next couple of days to weeks,” he said.
Hildebrant cited an increase in the number of COVID cases in the emergency department, the in-patient unit and even among hospital staff. More hospital workers are reporting being sick with COVID but Hildebrant added those cases have been traced and almost all were believed to have been from a source in the community not the hospital.
However, those cases still indicate there is more COVID circulating in Rutland County.
At the hospital, a policy change had been made to allow staff to go unmasked in some administrative areas, but masking is now required in all hospital areas because of the increase in cases.
According to Hildebrant, officials at the hospital will do what they can to avoid the restrictions that severely limited the number of visitors allowed to visit a patient. Hildebrant said health care providers believe there is a medical and psychological benefit to patients being able to see loved ones.
“That may have to change at some point. I don’t anticipate that changing in the near future because it’s just such an important part of receiving great medical care and, frankly, just receiving good care, is to have access to your loved ones,” Hildebrant said.
But he said staff reviews the COVID situation on a weekly basis to make adjustments to policy and protocols in order to keep patients and employees safe.
“Most of the changes are invisible to the public because they’re about internal policies or internal protocols to keep everyone safe. We review this all the time. We want to make sure we’re nimble and addressing the current changes that are coming in terms of case counts and everything else,” he said.
Hildebrant attributed the rise in cases, in part, to a more contagious strain, the BA.2 sub-variant.
“Every new version, every new variant of this virus seems to be more contagious than the one before. That is in any virus’ best interest, to try to spread to as many people as possible, so every iteration is going to have some new challenges,” he said.
But he also noted that Vermonters are no longer wearing masks as often as they once did and that people aren’t getting booster shots at the same rate as they originally got vaccine shots.
According to the Vermont Department of Health online vaccine dashboard, 82% of Vermonters are completely vaccinated but only 59% have gotten all recommended vaccinations for their personal circumstance. Hildebrant said some precautions, including a second booster shot, are recommended for some people at high risk of getting seriously ill from COVID.
The good news is that people who have gotten a vaccination shot can have a more mild case of COVID. The bad news is those people can still spread the virus, possibly to those at higher risk for a more serious case, Hildebrant added.
“Unfortunately, we’re seeing a significant uptick in very sick people with COVID,” Hildebrant said.
The doctor had some recommendations for staying healthy as COVID continues to spread though Vermont.
“I think people need to change their frame of mind. This is not something we can just wait out. This is not something that is just going to go away. We need to understand and come to terms with the fact that we’re going to be living with COVID for the foreseeable future,” he said.
Hildebrant said he expects COVID will continue to affect our lives and society for many months and years.
He suggested people pay attention to the transmission rate in the community where they live and their own circumstances. Those who live in a place where the number of cases is high or rising and who have contact with people who could be at risk for having a serious case of COVID should remember that even if they are no longer required to wear a mask, they still can.
Hildebrant said people don’t need to necessarily think in terms of canceling travel plans or big events like weddings or graduation parties. But appropriate personal protective equipment, often called PPE, like a KN-95 or N-95 mask for large gatherings or flights can make a big difference.
“In some states, it is legal to ride a motorcycle without a helmet. That doesn’t mean that’s what you should do,” he said. Hildebrant said that even after government has eased restrictions, residents should consider sensible precautions in situations where people are in close contact with strangers.
“The last thing you want is to catch COVID on the plane over to your vacation which unfortunately I have heard happened many times,” he said.
