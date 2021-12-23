The Vermont Department of Health has identified five cases of COVID tied to the omicron variant, but Dr. Rick Hildebrant, chief medical information officer and director of hospital medicine at Rutland Regional Medical Center, said there are steps to be taken to make holiday celebrations and gatherings safer for the whole family.
COVID numbers continue to be high in Vermont and Rutland County. On Wednesday, the health department’s online COVID dashboard reported 653 new cases, among the highest totals seen in Vermont for one day. During the past two weeks, 767 new cases have been identified in Vermont, which is second only to the 1,210 identified during two weeks in Chittenden County.
There are reasons to be concerned about the spread getting worse. Hildebrant said omicron, a variant of the COVID-19 virus, is more transmissible than the native form of the virus.
He explained that medical professionals measure how contagious a pathogen is by determining it’s “R value,” or how many other people are likely to be infected by someone who has gotten sick with it. For the delta variant of the COVID virus, the R value was one.
When one person had the delta variant, they were likely to spread it to one other person, a linear increase, Hildebrant said. But a study done in the United Kingdom suggests the R value for omicron is between three and five and likely around 3.7.
“It doesn’t take very long before you start getting exponential increases in numbers with just a couple cycles of transmission,” he said.
Information posted on the website of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said there is not enough information yet to determine whether those who are infected by omicron are likely to get a more severe or possibly deadly case of COVID.
Hildebrant said there are reasons to believe omicron may create milder cases.
“What one would expect with any virus is for it to become less deadly. If you think about it from the perspective of the virus, the virus wants to multiply, replicate and spread, and it can’t do that if you kill the host,” he said.
While delta hasn’t been less lethal than the native COVID virus, it also hasn’t been more lethal, which Hildebrant said was “encouraging.”
“But even at its current level of lethality, or how dangerous it is, a strong increase of cases will still lead to a huge surge of in-patients, a huge surge in the (emergency room), and it will tax our system so even at its current level of danger, it has the potential to significantly overwhelm us,” he said.
As scientists have learned more about omicron, Hildebrant said, there have been fears about “the potential for a very large number of cases in the coming weeks to months.”
One way to keep the numbers low is for Vermonters to get their booster shots, even if they’ve been vaccinated and had COVID.
Hildebrant said every iteration of something like COVID is an attempt by the virus to evade human immune systems so it can survive and spread.
“With the omicron variant we’ve seen, it’s more likely to (be able to) infect people who’ve had COVID or who have been vaccinated against COVID in the past,” he said.
According to Hildebrant, the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna NIAID vaccines have proven to be effective against omicron.
Hildebrant is not encouraging people in the Rutland area not to get together for the holiday, but he had some recommendations to lessen the risk of getting sick or spreading virus to family and loved ones.
He acknowledged being concerned because Vermont is already seeing more COVID cases and more hospitalizations than during previous holidays.
“We’re kind of — and I don’t know if I want to say this — we’re kind of sitting on a powder keg here. If things go in the wrong direction, if people don’t follow prudent infection prevention practices, we could see a true explosion in the number of cases, especially when you add into the mix, omicron,” he said.
The best steps to take are to be vaccinated and boostered, if appropriate, and to keep numbers small.
To keep children and people who might be particularly vulnerable safe, Hildebrant said he thinks it’s fair to set an expectation that people getting together in a small space like someone’s home be vaccinated.
“That’s the No. 1 best way to keep people in your family from getting sick, your loved ones, the ones you care about,” he said.
He said guests should not be shy about asking the host if the gathering is expected to include anyone who has not been vaccinated.
For the guests, Hildebrant urged anyone with COVID symptoms or symptoms that might be COVID to stay home.
He added cautions that have become familiar during the pandemic like wearing a high-quality mask and frequently washing one’s hands.
Hildebrant said it was unlikely people will get sick from a surface so he didn’t think there was a high risk involved in exchanging gifts, but he said washing hands would probably eliminate even the small chance of getting infected because of an item.
Some clinics providing vaccines and boosters might be taking certain days off because of the holidays. The website run by the Vermont Department of Health at healthvermont.gov/covid-19/vaccine/getting-covid-19-vaccine can be consulted for schedules of hours and dates.
