Rutland Regional Medical Center administrators are expecting a loss of up to $14 million as result of the pandemic, and may have to cut up to 45 full-time positions, according to Claudio Fort, president and CEO of the hospital.
Some changes to hospital operations are estimated to continue for 18 months to two years unless a vaccine or treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, becomes available.
On Tuesday, Fort appeared in a video posted to YouTube, explaining that administrators were trying to develop a budget they could bring to their own board of directors in June and, if approved, to the Green Mountain Care Board on July 31.
Among the ideas being considered are the reduction of positions. On Wednesday, Fort said if that idea moves forward, it could affect about 50 employees because some of the positions cut may be part-time.
Other ideas include a reduction in overtime, a change in the hospital’s contribution to retirement plans, and a freeze for all employees’ wages for a year. If the union, which represents licensed nurses, agrees to the freeze, the savings is expected to be about $1.8 million.
Fort said the hospital’s administrators are working to offset an expected loss of about $6 million, because RRMC, like other Vermont hospitals, was not allowed to perform elective procedures and testing, and $8 million from the hospital’s investments in the stock market. The losses are estimated, based on current trends, to be about $14 million by the end of RRMC’s fiscal year on Sept. 30.
The video was an attempt to be as “transparent as possible,” according to Fort.
“I want the staff at the hospital to know, ‘Here are some of the things we’re looking at, folks,’ I want to be as upfront with people as possible,” he said.
Fort described the situation as “everything being on the table” to reduce costs but said the proposed budget has not been finalized.
In April, with revenues down and a reduction in utilization of services because of the state restrictions, about 150 employees, or almost 9% of the staff was put on unpaid furlough. Some staff members were called back earlier this month when the hospital was allowed to resume elective surgeries and tests, but Fort said Wednesday that the overall loss, under the one proposal, would be 45 full-time equivalent positions. However, he added that if the union will not agree to the wage freeze, up to 25 additional full-time equivalent positions may need to be cut.
Administrators are hoping to meet that goal through attrition by not replacing people who quit or retire. Fort said the process of identifying others who might be affected is ongoing but said senior leaders have been asked to look at their staff for possible reductions.
“We don’t have those identified yet and finalized yet so there’s still quite a bit of work to do to get there,” he said.
Trying to prepare a potential budget means estimating what operations will look like as COVID continues to be a factor, Fort said.
Will the hospital operate at 80% capacity? At 90% or 95% capacity? Fort said those questions are still unanswered, as well as whether the hospital will get any more fiscal relief from the federal or state government.
In addition, there remains a possibility COVID cases could increase if, for instance, students return to school or there’s a resurgence during flu season. A situation like that could cause another shutdown, Fort said.
“There’s so much uncertainty here on how the future looks for us, that’s what makes it incredibly, incredibly challenging to predict,” Fort said.
Gov. Phil Scott recently announced that hospitals would be able to resume other procedures, including those that require an overnight stay at the hospital. Fort said that would help patients get the care they need but said he didn’t expect it would immediately improve the hospital’s financial position.
The Rutland hospital is not operating at peak efficiency because of safety measures the staff won’t compromise because they protect patients from exposure to COVID.
“I want to make sure that the public have the trust that if you need care, don’t be scared to come to the hospital,” he said.
In the video, Fort also talked about RRMC’s COVID response. Some steps that were taken while planning for a surge of COVID patients are being scaled back although Fort said preparations are still in place if Vermont and Rutland County see a spike in COVID cases.
For instance, the endoscopy unit has been returned to its intended use and isn’t in active use as a potential negative pressure unit for COVID patients.
However, there has been no change to policies like barring visitors, social distancing, mandatory face masks and additional cleaning protocols.
“We anticipate those being in place, basically, until there is no threat of future spread which w anticipate is going to be 18 to 24 months,” he said.
The hospital is in the second year of a three-year contract with the licensed nurse’s union.
