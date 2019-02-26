Rutland Regional Medical Center will hold a free resource event during which seniors and residents ages 50 and older can ask over 30 partners about health, nutrition and well-being as they age.
The gathering will be held from 3-6 p.m. March 18 in the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center and will feature interactive displays, breakout sessions, door prizes and raffles.
Interested parties can call Jessica Greco at 786-1428 or email jgreco@rrmc.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.