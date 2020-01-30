Rutland Regional Medical Center is preparing to respond to the possibility of local cases of coronavirus, but so far none have developed in the area, and it’s unlikely to cause a local problem.
Officials at the Rutland hospital sent out a press release Wednesday.
“Cases of (the new coronavirus) infection in people have been detected in the U.S. (among Americans who) had traveled in Wuhan City (in China). While the (Centers for Disease Control) considers this a very serious public health threat, based on current information, the immediate health risk from (coronavirus) to the general American public is very low at this time,” the release said.
Dr. Todd Gregory, the leader of the Emergency Department at Rutland Regional, said there is a management plan in place for the emergency department and the hospital.
“What we understand about this virus so far is that management of it is fairly straightforward. From the hospital perspective, it involves isolating patients who are suspected to have the virus or have been confirmed to have exposure to the virus as needed for testing and treatment,” he said.
Health care workers are expected to also follow common measures like a mask, possibly with shield and goggles, gloves and a gown along with common virus protections such as hand-washing with soap and water.
As of Wednesday, there was no evidence the coronavirus had reached Rutland or even Vermont. Also Gregory pointed out that based on the information available to the medical community to date, the mortality rate for flu is higher than the mortality rate for the coronavirus.
The coronavirus is believed to be fairly contagious, but hasn’t caused major problems outside Wuhan.
The CDC is still closely monitoring the respiratory illness.
Gregory said the staff at Rutland Regional have been working on their response.
“Our concern is making sure, No. 1, that we’re prepared to receive patients in the event that’s necessary, and we certainly are. The other piece is we just want to make sure that the public understands, and I mean our community, that this is considered kind of low-risk,” he said.
Much of the effort to contain and control the coronavirus is the concern that it may behave differently than other coronaviruses. Some have caused serious illness in patients, and while that hasn’t appeared to be the case in the current coronavirus, Gregory pointed out there is currently no treatment for the latest strain as there is for most viruses.
“The other important point, especially as we start to have more patients in the community that may have been exposed to patients with potential infections is, there’s no testing that’s available, either at Rutland or at any hospital, generally speaking in the United States. All of the testing is done through the CDC,” he said.
If a patient was considered at potential risk of exposure to the coronavirus by local medical staff and the CDC, samples would be collected and sent to the CDC for testing.
Gregory said it was unlikely to change especially if the coronavirus fails to appear locally as it has to date.
Gregory said that shouldn’t stop patients who believe they are sick enough to seek treatment from coming to the hospital.
But many of the symptoms, like fever, cough, chills, body aches, sore throat, headache, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting and runny nose, are virtually indistinguishable from flu symptoms. Because it is flu season in Vermont and there have been no local cases of the coronavirus, it’s likely those symptoms are caused by a case of the flu.
Gregory said symptoms such as shortness of breath and chest pains, no matter the source, could be reasons for people to seek medical attention, including a hospital visit.
The media attention given to the coronavirus could present a problem at the emergency department, Gregory acknowledged.
“The anxiety level around this because of the reporting and because it’s a new pathogen that we’re not very familiar with is understandably high. So, yes, we’re prepared to handle this and kind of manage patients as they present, but it would be entirely possible if we had a large group of patients that for some reason were concerned and presented at the emergency department, that it would temporarily overwhelm our ability to provide care for them and the emergency patients who present with other emergencies,” he said.
However, he pointed out there was no reason for such a strong reaction under the current circumstances and the desire to provide factual and transparent information was one of the reasons medical professionals were doing media outreach.
Gregory said he hoped people would use the emergency department intentionally, but didn’t want to discourage anyone feeling sick enough from visiting the hospital.
People who have concerns that they might have the coronavirus can contact the Vermont Department of Health for more information about whether that could be causing the person’s illness.
